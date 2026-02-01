More NXT’s Ava departure from the company

Dave Meltzer shared that Ava’s exit from WWE was a personal choice, explaining, “I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was is just she didn’t want to do it anymore,” adding there was “no compelling reason” behind her decision. He suggested her future may lie with her family, noting, “her parents own a studio and they thought that she’s probably going to end up working there,” and emphasized, “She doesn’t have to do it.”

Meltzer also mentioned speculation involving her girlfriend, saying, “one person had contacted me and mentioned Tatyanna Dumas… was cut,” though he clarified, “They weren’t quite saying that’s why she quit,” and added that people were simply “put[ting] one and one together that maybe that had something to do with it, maybe it didn’t.”

Despite an ongoing storyline on NXT, Alvarez pointed out there was “no mention on Tuesday’s episode of NXT that Ava could be leaving soon.” Meltzer closed by reinforcing, “It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio