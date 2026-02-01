Matt Cardona shares his Royal Rumble thoughts (video), Chelsea Green on NXT GM, Dragunov note

Matt Cardona posted:

Chelsea Green via X:

Ilja Dragunov’s recent Instagram post:

“This was my favorite moment from the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble!”

