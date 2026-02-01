Hair vs Hair match announced for AEW Grand Slam Australia, Triple H posts photo with Royce Keyes

Timeless Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy vs Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta in a Mixed Tag Team Hair vs Hair Match has been made official for AEW Grand Slam Australia:
#AEWGrandSlam Australia
8/7c
Saturday 2/14
Loser of the Fall Has Their Head Shaved Tornado Tag Match
Toni Storm/@OrangeCassidy vs @MarinaShafir/@WheelerYuta
Storm made the challenge + it’s official! Whoever gets pinned or submitted will get their head shaved on Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/GCvtxYCZgR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2026
WWEs newest signee Royce Keyes. The name Royce Keys is a sentimental one to the former Powerhouse Hobbs, reports Sean Ross Sapp. Royce is the name of his youngest son. Keys is the maiden name of his late mother.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/OgrgmfCyhf
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 1, 2026