Hair vs Hair match announced for AEW Grand Slam Australia, Triple H posts photo with Royce Keyes

Timeless Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy vs Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta in a Mixed Tag Team Hair vs Hair Match has been made official for AEW Grand Slam Australia:

Toni Storm/@OrangeCassidy vs @MarinaShafir/@WheelerYuta Storm made the challenge + it’s official! Whoever gets pinned or submitted will get their head shaved on Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/GCvtxYCZgR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2026

WWEs newest signee Royce Keyes. The name Royce Keys is a sentimental one to the former Powerhouse Hobbs, reports Sean Ross Sapp. Royce is the name of his youngest son. Keys is the maiden name of his late mother.