Ava shares her opinion of ICE, Gunther comments on retiring AJ Styles

– Ava via X:

and now that i can say this with my full chest, 🖕🏽 ice and that entire administration. — A V A (@avawwe_) February 1, 2026

– Gunther says he’s “doing a good service to the sport, to the business of professional wrestling” by retiring AJ Styles. He added, “there’s all those guys, they always think they’re welcome, they chase another moment, and nobody takes the time and invests their energy in stepping up to them and make them understand, ‘hey, get out of here.’” He continued, “you’ve done your thing. It’s time to move on and take moments away from people far greater like myself.” On his own career, Gunther stressed, “My career is not built on what fans think about me. My career is not built on Goldberg, John Cena, AJ Styles. My career is built on the results I deliver, the performances I deliver. That’s what it’s built on.” Finally, he concluded simply, “Simple as that. You can blame me for what it is.”

(Source: WWE Now)