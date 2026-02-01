2026 Royal Rumble stats

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
363

– Full list of Women’s Royal Rumble Match participants and eliminations provided by WWE.COM:

Charlotte Flair is the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Iron Woman lasting 59:49:

2nd: Sol Ruca – 50:47
3rd: Liv Morgan – 43:50
4th: Lash Legend – 38:46
5th: Raquel Rodriguez – 35:29

Kairi Sane is the woman that spent the least time in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match only lasting 1:36:

2nd: Candice LeRae – 2:13
3rd: Maxxine Dupri – 2:47
4th: Lola Vice – 4:32

– Women’s Royal Rumble:
1 hour and 7 minutes

Men’s Royal Rumble:
56 minutes

– Je’Von Evans is the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Iron Man lasting 40:58!

2nd: Oba Femi – 39:04
3rd: Cody Rhodes – 36:50
4th: Logan Paul – 25:07
5th: Roman Reigns – 15:48

All other 25 men did not last longer than 15 minutes in the match…

Bron Breakker is the man that spent the least time in the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble match only lasting 10 seconds!

2nd: Rusev – 32 Seconds
3rd: Matt Cardona – 55 Seconds
4th: El Gran Americano – 1:21
5th: Rey Fenix – 1:28

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here