2026 Royal Rumble stats

– Full list of Women’s Royal Rumble Match participants and eliminations provided by WWE.COM:
– Charlotte Flair is the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Iron Woman lasting 59:49:
2nd: Sol Ruca – 50:47
3rd: Liv Morgan – 43:50
4th: Lash Legend – 38:46
5th: Raquel Rodriguez – 35:29
– Kairi Sane is the woman that spent the least time in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match only lasting 1:36:
2nd: Candice LeRae – 2:13
3rd: Maxxine Dupri – 2:47
4th: Lola Vice – 4:32
– Women’s Royal Rumble:
1 hour and 7 minutes
Men’s Royal Rumble:
56 minutes
– Je’Von Evans is the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Iron Man lasting 40:58!
2nd: Oba Femi – 39:04
3rd: Cody Rhodes – 36:50
4th: Logan Paul – 25:07
5th: Roman Reigns – 15:48
All other 25 men did not last longer than 15 minutes in the match…
– Bron Breakker is the man that spent the least time in the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble match only lasting 10 seconds!
2nd: Rusev – 32 Seconds
3rd: Matt Cardona – 55 Seconds
4th: El Gran Americano – 1:21
5th: Rey Fenix – 1:28