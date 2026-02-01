2026 Royal Rumble stats

– Full list of Women’s Royal Rumble Match participants and eliminations provided by WWE.COM:

– Charlotte Flair is the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Iron Woman lasting 59:49:

2nd: Sol Ruca – 50:47

3rd: Liv Morgan – 43:50

4th: Lash Legend – 38:46

5th: Raquel Rodriguez – 35:29

– Kairi Sane is the woman that spent the least time in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match only lasting 1:36:

2nd: Candice LeRae – 2:13

3rd: Maxxine Dupri – 2:47

4th: Lola Vice – 4:32

– Women’s Royal Rumble:

1 hour and 7 minutes

Men’s Royal Rumble:

56 minutes

– Je’Von Evans is the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Iron Man lasting 40:58!

2nd: Oba Femi – 39:04

3rd: Cody Rhodes – 36:50

4th: Logan Paul – 25:07

5th: Roman Reigns – 15:48

All other 25 men did not last longer than 15 minutes in the match…

– Bron Breakker is the man that spent the least time in the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble match only lasting 10 seconds!

2nd: Rusev – 32 Seconds

3rd: Matt Cardona – 55 Seconds

4th: El Gran Americano – 1:21

5th: Rey Fenix – 1:28