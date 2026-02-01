1/31/26 AEW Collision Recap

– Darby Allin defeats Clark Connors in a fantastic match to kickoff tonight’s AEW Collision. After the match Darby grabs the mic. He says that he’s defeated all of the DeathRiders. In 2025 Darby says he climbed the top of the mountain literally. And in 2026 he will climb to the top of the mountain in AEW and calls out MJF.

Before Darby can finish his promo he’s jumped by Gabe Kidd. Gabe and Conners Team up on Darby. They pin Darby under the steel stairs while Gabe cuts a promo.

Gabe Kidd says that he’s year on Gabe Kidd business not DeathRider Business. Gabe vows to follow Darby to the ends of the earth to be the one who can say he ended Darby Allin.

– The Rascalz win their AEW debut against CRU in a fun fast paced match.

– We get another video package of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter who will be joining the Women’s Tag Team Division.

– We hear from Jon Moxley. Jon says that he understands Takeshita. He understands the level of competition that Takeshita thrives for. He at least thought about that until last week when he was jumped by the Don Callis Family guys. Moxley says that Take beating him in the C2 motivates him. Moxley wants to get his win back and challenges Takeshita to a match.

– Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm win a quick enhancement match against local talent. After the match they’re ambushed by Marina and Wheeler Yuta.

While Marina has a hold of OC, Yuta acts like hes going to cut OC’s hair. Toni turns into the ring and makes the save.

Toni Storm lays out the challenge in 2 weeks at Grand Slam Australia. Mixed tag hair vs hair match.

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz challenge GYV to a Parking Lot Brawl next Saturday on Collision.

– Tommaso Ciampa wins AEW gold in his AEW debut defeating Mark Briscoe to become the new TNT Champion. Kyle Fletcher wants a piece of Ciampa to get his TNT Title back.

– Okada retains the AEW International Title against Adam Priest in a great match. I’m not sure what the deal is with Okada keeping the belt in a bag. Eddie Kingston recruits The Rascalz for the Parking Lot Brawl next week on Collision which will now be an 8 man tag against Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

– Tommaso Ciampa shares a moment with his family after winning the TNT Title. Ciampa says that he’s been told for a long time that AEW is where the best wrestle. He’s excited to represent the brand as the NEW TNT Champion.

– The Babes of Wrath retain the AEW Women’s Tag Titles over the Sisters of Sin in our Collision main event. After the match Thekla runs out and attacks the babes. Statlander runs down to try to help. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford run down and help the Triangle. Nigel calls the group a Pentagon of Destruction.