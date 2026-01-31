WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/31/26

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is live today from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for today’s highly-anticipated show is AJ Styles vs. Gunther with Styles’ career on-the-line, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as the Women’s and Men’s Royal Rumble matches.

Featured below are WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results for January 31, 2026. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the ESPN App from Noon EST. – 6pm EST.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS – JANUARY 31, 2026

As always, ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. Michael Cole then welcomes us live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for ‘Countdown to Royal Rumble: Riyadh.’ We see a nice shot of the special stadium built specifically for today’s show, which Cole mentions is the size of 17 football fields.

From there, a special cold open style video package airs narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. When it wraps up, Cole welcomes us back live as images are shown from key moments that have taken place in Saudi Arabia over the years in WWE. The usual Superstar arrival shots are shown as the crowd reacts in the background.

Wade Barrett and Big E. join Cole as the camera shot settles at the pre-show panel, with an enormous crowd shown in the background. And they are fired up and loud. Real loud. Real, real loud. They break out in various chants, including for Cole and AJ Styles. We check in with Cathy Kelley, Byron Saxton and others on the broadcast team.

CM Punk Sits In For Entire Countdown Show

From there, after Wade Barrett makes a not-so-subtle tease for a surprise in the Royal Rumble, Cole mentions to the incredibly fired-up crowd that joining them now and sitting in for the remainder of the Countdown pre-show leading into today’s premium live event is none other than CM Punk.

“Cult of Personality” by Living Colour plays and the Riyadh crowd sings, again, very loud, as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion takes his seat. Cole mentions how crazy the crowd is. Punk says he isn’t a drinker but they’re gonna have a drinking game.

Every time they chant “CM Punk” you have to chug. They chant it and Punk chugs some Pepsi. Cole mentions Punk being announced as the cover star for the new WWE 2K26 video game. He asks Punk what it means to him to be on the cover. Fans chant “You deserve it!” as Punk talks about how cool of an honor it is.

Paul Heyman Confronts Adam Pearce In Intense Moment

After some more back-and-forth banter, the Countdown to WWE Royal Rumble pre-show moves on as the next guest is introduced. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce joins Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Big E. and CM Punk at the panel, but doesn’t get to say much at all.

Why? Because “The Oracle” storms the set and gets right in the red brand shot-callers’ face. He asks him what he thinks he’s doing. He keeps ranting about how he doesn’t believe the draw was random. “You’re really gonna make him number two?!” He argues number two is just as bad as number one.

“You wanna play F.A.F.O. with me? I’ll play F.A.F.O. with you!” Heyman says in an intense, face-to-face moment to wrap things up. Pearce says he’s off to have a conversation and throws his microphone down. He stands up and storms off and the pre-show continues.

The show moves on again and after some more video packages and commercial breaks, we go on a special meal and fun visit in Riyadh with Peter Rosenberg, Jackie Redmond and The New Day. They ride the record-setting rollercoaster and eat some fancy food.

Back live, the new WWE Saudi Superstar is interviewed in broken English. We check back in at the panel briefly, and then Punk and company mess with Peter Rosenberg as he gives us a first-hand look of what it’s like to make the walk to the ring at today’s Rumble. They dare him to do a somersault and mock him all the way.

A cool video package narrated by Tom Rinaldi airs regarding the WrestleMania sign. We then see the unveiling of the WrestleMania Vegas sign inside the stadium in Riyadh ahead of today’s Royal Rumble show. The package wraps up and then Drew McIntyre is interviewed backstage live.

McIntyre takes some shots at CM Punk, the other champion from the other brand, before talking about his title defense against Sami Zayn tonight. He says it’s gonna end with a hell of a kick, but it won’t be Zayn’s. Back at the panel, Punk reacts.

Punk responds to the comments made moments ago by McIntyre, taking shots at him for not being on every show of the recent WWE tour. We then move on, where Zayn has a special sit-down interview, where he gets emotional talking about a promise to his family.

A ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin package airs highlighting his record three Royal Rumble victories, with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes looking to try and tie that record with a potential victory today at the 2026 Royal Rumble match. The panelists then talk about the Rumble records and chances of them being broken.

We get a quick check-in with Byron Saxton and then the talk shifts to the AJ Styles vs. Gunther match, where Styles’ career is on-the-line. From there, the panelists get somber while talking about today possibly being the end for “The Phenomenal” one. They give Rumble predictions and wrap up. It’s time, folks!

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The Triple H-narrated cold open video package airs to get things started, and then we return inside the massive stadium to get the premium live event portion of the show officially off-and-running. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett check in from ringside. They introduce the alternate language commentators.

Mark Nash takes over as the ring announcer inside the squared circle. He begins by announcing the rules for our opening contest, which will be the Women’s Royal Rumble match. With that said, it’s time to find out who will be starting things off.

Coming out as the first entrant in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match is the women’s legend herself, Charlotte Flair. She comes out in typical woman-in-Saudi-type covering-all ring gear. She settles inside the ring to a big pop from the fired-up Riyadh crowd.

Her music dies down and then the theme for the other woman who will start things off in the Women’s Rumble bout hits. Coming in at number two is the friend and tag-team partner of Charlotte, fellow SmackDown women’s star Alexa Bliss. Out she comes covered head-to-toe, as all ladies will be today.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with our first of four scheduled matches this evening. Bliss wants to simply wait for the third entrant. Charlotte has different ideas. After hesitating, fans chant “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Charlotte hoists Bliss up on the ropes, but stops.

Charlotte does the “this close” hand gesture and tells Bliss she could’ve, but they’re gonna wait. Bliss and Charlotte pose together, but then Bliss gets Charlotte in position for Sister Abigail. She does the same gesture to Charlotte. They wait with Bliss on Charlotte’s back as the countdown clock appears.

The time has come and the buzzer sounds. Out as the third entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble is Kiana James. Michael Cole points out that number three in Women’s Rumble matches has been a lucky number over the years. She doesn’t look so lucky now, however, as she is in a two-on-one situation out of the gate.

After the countdown clock appears again, the buzzer sounds and out as the fourth entrant is Nia Jax. Fans quickly get on her case with loud “You can’t wrestle!” chants almost immediately. After some back-and-forth action, Ivy Nile comes out as number five. Fans chant “You suck!” to her theme, Kurt Angle-style.

Coming out next at number six in her Women’s Royal Rumble debut is the first representative from NXT in the 2026 Rumble, Lola Vice. She gets a big reaction coming out and hits the ring and immediately takes it to everyone in sight with a variety of kicks.

Kiana hits a Samoan Drop on the massive Nia Jax for a big pop, and then the buzzer sounds to bring out Candice LeRae as the seventh entrant in the bout. Still no eliminations. Jordynne Grace comes in at number eight and we get our first eliminations, as LeRae and Vice are thrown out. Nile gets eliminated after that.

Nia Jax hits a stink face on Jordynne Grace in the corner. They can’t show their ankles in Saudi Arabia but they can shove their ass in other women’s faces and rub it around? If so say so, Saudi! Nia tries to power bomb Bliss over the top but Bliss avoids it.

Charlotte kicks Jax out, and Bliss ends up going out too. Bliss looks at Charlotte with wide eyes. Charlotte looks upset. The buzzer sounds and Becky Lynch makes her way out as the next entrant at number nine. At number ten moments later comes Sol Ruca.

At number eleven, The Judgment Day’s first representative comes out as Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring after a strong showing in her Rumble debut last year. Perez gets in the ring and attacks Lynch, sending her over the top rope.

Perez sends James over the top rope, but she stays on. Perez then wildly punches Flair down. Grace grabs Perez, but Perez elbows her. Perez sidesteps James. Ruca hits a big handspring double kick to Grace. Perez and Lynch soon go at it, slapping each other in the face multiple times. Lynch then hits her with a Bexploder.

In at number twelve comes Maxxine Dupri. She gets in the ring and attacks her mortal enemy, Lynch. Dupri hits a Lou Thesz Press. Lynch quickly sends her to the apron, but Dupri knocks her back. Dupri hits Lynch with a crossbody block before sending her over the top rope. Lynch fights her off, but Dupri fires back with a fisherman’s suplex.

Perez attacks, so Dupri hits a spinkick. Dupri attacks Flair and James before hitting Lynch with a German Suplex. Out with new theme music and the name “Nattie” on the screen is Natalya. Dupri waits for Nattie. Nattie cost her an Intercontinental Title match. Nattie takes Dupri down and punches away at her.

Dupri spins her and punches. Nattie gets up and goes for a scoop slam, but Dupri picks the ankle and applies an Ankle Lock. Dupri kicks Lynch away. Lynch hits Dupri with a Manhandle Slam and sends her over the top rope to eliminate her. Dupri is out. Lynch puts her arm around Nattie, who isn’t impressed.

Lynch goes to eliminate Nattie, but Nattie blocks it. Lynch begs Nattie off. Nattie lifts Lynch and dumps her over the top rope. Lynch is out, too. She argues that her feet didn’t touch the floor, but doesn’t convince anyone. Liv Morgan comes out next at number fourteen.

Morgan hits James with Ob-Liv-ion and kicks Nattie down. Morgan hits Ruca with the Three Amigos. Grace uppercuts Morgan and charges, but Perez intercepts her. Perez and Morgan hit a side leg sweep/codebreaker combo. Flair runs over Morgan and Perez with a double clothesline. Lash Legend comes out as number fifteen.

Legend takes Morgan and Flair down before grabbing James and Morgan by the throat for a double chokeslam. Legend goes for a chokeslam on Ruca, but Ruca gets out. Legend big boots her down. Perez attacks, but Legend slams her down. Perez lands on her shoulder.

Legend grabs Grace, but Grace slides off. Legend knees her and goes for a powerbomb, but Grace dumps her onto the apron. Grace tries to eliminate her, but Legend lifts her on her shoulders. Grace elbows her, but Legend throws her to the floor. Grace is out. Zelina Vega is in at number sixteen with big shoulder pads on for her walk.

Vega takes Perez down and kicks Ruca in the face. Vega sends Nattie into Morgan. James attacks Vega, but Vega hits a DDT. Flair lifts Vega and sets her on the top rope. Vega knocks her away and goes for a flying hurricanrana on Legend.

Legend catches Vega, uses her as a weapon to take Flair down, and powerbombs Vega. Raquel Rodriguez comes in at number seventeen. The Judgment Day is a full unit in the ring now. Rodriguez joins her Judgment Day mates in Perez and Morgan, and they dominate the ring. Morgan and Perez attack Legend from behind.

James quickly puts Morgan on the apron. Perez dumps James onto the apron, but James pulls Perez over. James tries to fight Morgan and Perez off before Rodriguez big boots her off the apron. James is out. In at number eighteen is Chelsea Green to a big pop from the crowd. Alba Fyre is by her side.

The Judgment Day eagerly awaits her. Green gets in the ring and tries to form an alliance with them. Morgan slaps her hand away, so Green backhands her. Perez and Rodriguez double-team Green. Fyre pulls Green under the bottom rope. A tug-of-war ensues with Fyre and the Judgment Day to get Green.

Fyre is pulled into the ring before Rodriguez clotheslines her over the top rope. Fyre was not in the match. Rodriguez then hits Green with an alley-oop into the ropes. WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia comes out next in the number nineteen spot. She runs down and runs over Perez and Morgan.

Rodriguez attacks Giulia, but Giulia fires back. Giulia rolls under a clothesline and dropkicks Rodriguez back. Giulia attacks Vega and hits a vertical suplex. There are ten active competitors in the ring. Giulia tries to eliminate Green, but Green lands on Fyre’s back. Fyre walks Green away. Green is still active.

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Iyo Sky, comes out next. There are eleven active competitors. Sky hits some Shotei uppercuts and tries to eliminate Green, but Green holds on. Morgan and Perez attack Sky, but Sky handsprings through a double clothesline attempt. Sky then hits a double dropkick on them.

Sky hits Rodriguez with a jawbreaker. Rodriguez quickly drops her on the apron, but Sky knocks her back. Sky goes to the top rope and hits Rodriguez with a missile dropkick. Sky gets the crowd fired up with her pointing taunt. Number 21 is out next and it is Asuka.

Asuka, Sky, and Giulia prepare to square off. Asuka and Giulia then take Sky down and double-team her. Giulia holds Sky up, but Asuka “accidentally” kicks Giulia. Asuka hits Giulia with a running elbow and hits Sky and Giulia with a clothesline/bulldog combo. Rhea Ripley comes out, complete with pyro, at number 22.

Ripley gets in the ring and attacks the Judgment Day. Ripley throws Morgan into Perez and hits a clothesline, causing Perez to DDT Morgan. Ripley is already bleeding from the nose. Green tries to attack Ripley, but Ripley doesn’t feel it. On the apron are Giulia and Vega.

Giulia knees her off. Zelina is out. Green salutes Ripley, so Ripley salutes her back. Ripley takes Green down and knocks Fyre off the apron. Ripley then eliminates Green. Green is out. Perez tries to eliminate Ripley, but Ripley hangs on. Perez goes for Pop Rox, but no dice.

Instead, Ripley counters into a scary-looking Razor’s Edge over the top rope into Green and Fyre. Perez is out. In at number 23 to a big crowd reaction is Bayley. Bayley pursues Ruca and attempts to eliminate her. Ruca stays on. Ruca beat Bayley at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Legend attacks, but Bayley and Ruca knock her back. Morgan is on the apron, but she’s safe. Bayley knocks Legend to the corner and hits a running knee. Bayley clotheslines Asuka in the corner. Flair chops Bayley a few times. Flair has been in this match since the start. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane comes in at number 24.

Jayne hits Legend with a running hurricanrana, then hits Bayley with a neck-breaker. Jayne attacks Rodriguez and elbows her back. Jayne drives Rodriguez into the turnbuckles before attacking Morgan. Jayne hits Bayley with a senton in the corner before hitting Rodriguez with it. Jayne wipes Ruca out.

There are twelve women in the ring. Jayne puts Ruca on the apron. Nattie puts Jayne on the apron. Nattie and Ripley shove each other and start brawling. Ripley knees Nattie, but Nattie fires back with a Discus Clothesline. Morgan attacks Nattie, but Nattie shoves her down. Rodriguez tries to powerbomb Nattie out of the ring.

Nattie pulls her to the apron instead. Morgan then hits Nattie with an Ob-Liv-ion, sling-shooting her to the floor. Nattie has been eliminated. The buzzer sounds and coming out at number 25 is WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. Morgan and Bella get into a shoving match almost immediately.

Rodriguez attacks Bella from behind. Bella avoids Jayne’s attack and takes her down. Bella then hits Bayley with a spine-buster. Bella hits Rodriguez with a tornado DDT. Morgan then takes Bella out with a codebreaker. In at number 26 is Lyra Valkyria. Giulia gets eliminated, and then in at number 27 is Kelani Jordan.

In at number 28 comes the other half of The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane. There are only two spots remaining. Moments later, Asuka is eliminated while Sane is trying to help her. Asuka doesn’t look happy. Sane looks terrified. Sane is eliminated by Sky and she lands next to Asuka on the floor.

Asuka grabs Sane by the hair and picks her up as the countdown clock strikes again to kill any attention they would get. The buzzer sounds and Brie Bella’s name flashes on the screen. She makes her way out at number 29 in a hurry, running to the ring to a loud pop from the Saudi crowd.

The whole crowd breaks out into enormously loud “Yes! Yes!” chants, complete with the Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson)-style hand-raising gesture, and all. Fans then break out into a loud “Welcome back!” chant as she blasts Rhea Ripley with “Yes!” kicks. Brie helps Nikki up and they hug. The Judgment Day then attack them.

We hear the fans with the final countdown. The buzzer sounds. “It’s Tiffy-Time!” The crowd roars as the 30th and final entrant, Tiffany Stratton, rushes out with a ton of energy and heads to the ring to get the final moments of our opening contest officially underway. She hits a big swanton on the entire remaining field of entrants.

Fans loudly chant “This is Awesome!” as things begin to pick up. We’re down to the final handful of competitors in the bout after both Nikki and Brie Bella are eliminated at the same time by Lash Legend. Fans loudly chant “No! No! No!” in reaction to that. We’re down to the final eight remaining competitors.

It quickly becomes seven, as Lash Legend eliminates Charlotte Flair. Fans didn’t like that one either. They boo like crazy and then break out in an enormously loud “Overrated! Overrated!” chant. Ouch. She eliminates Iyo Sky seconds after that and an even louder “Overrated!” chant spreads throughout the building.

Rhea Ripley eventually eliminates Legend for a huge pop, but then Raquel Rodriguez eliminates her. After a few more minutes of action with the final couple of competitors in the match, we get to the final elimination, which leaves Liv Morgan as the last woman standing. Liv Morgan is headed to WrestleMania.

Winner of the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan

AJ Styles’ Career On-The-Line

Gunther vs. AJ Styles

The show shifts gears after the opening Women’s Rumble bout wraps up, and the commentators set the stage for our second of four scheduled matches. AJ Styles’ legendary career will be on-the-line next, as “The Phenomenal” one goes one-on-one against “The Career Killer” Gunther next.

After a quick plug for the WWE Royal Rumble post-show, we return live inside the massive stadium in Saudi Arabia, where the familiar sounds of Gunther’s entrance tune hits the house speakers. Out comes “The Ring General” as fans sing along to the tune of his theme.

He settles in the ring and fans boo when the ring announcer mentions that with a loss, AJ Styles must retire. Gunther’s theme dies down and when the first note of AJ Styles’ theme hits, the Riyadh crowd explodes. Styles makes his way out to chants of “AJ! AJ!” and fans singing along with the “They don’t want none!” part of his song.

Following the formal ring introductions for both competitors, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The crowd lets out another sustained roar as things get underway. They lock up, and Gunther quickly tries to hook his head. Styles twists out and wrenches the arm.

Gunther fights out, but Styles transitions to a side headlock. Styles hits a headlock takeover, but Gunther fights up. Gunther shoves him off, but Styles ducks a clothesline and hooks another side headlock. The crowd is really buzzing for Styles. Gunther whips him off before avoiding a sliding dropkick to the leg.

They circle the ring again before Gunther steps to the apron. Gunther soon gets back in the ring, so Styles chops him a few times. Gunther quickly cuts him off and applies a side headlock. Styles tries to whip him off, but Gunther cinches the hold and keeps it on.

Styles fights up and out before dropping down and then leapfrogging him. Gunther starts to stumble as Styles hits a dropkick. The crowd is absolutely going crazy for Styles. Styles leans against the bottom rope, and Gunther stuns him with a big boot to the floor.

Gunther goes outside and hits Styles with a back suplex onto the commentary table. Gunther then whips him into the ring post. Gunther pulls Styles up and chops him down on the floor. Gunther then whips him hard into the barricade. Gunther gets into the ring to break up the count-out.

Gunther gets Styles in the ring, and Styles is holding his ribs in pain. Gunther chops him down and hits a stomp. Styles looks to be bleeding from the arm. Gunther whips him hard into the corner sternum-first. Gunther sends him into the ropes and hits a WILD back body drop.

Gunther then grabs Styles’ legs and applies a Boston Crab. Styles manages to twist out and kick him away, but Gunther quickly fires back with a boot to the injured ribs. Gunther holds the arm and chops him. Styles soon ducks a chop and punches away at him.

Styles kicks him in the face and lifts him. Gunther gets out, but Styles responds with a Pele Kick. After several more minutes of back-and-forth action, we see Gunther begin to brutalize Styles with clotheslines and chops. Gunther counters a Phenomenal Forearm into a Sleeper Hold. Styles fights it for a while but goes out.

The camera shot switches to show various shocked and sad fans in the crowd. We eventually see Styles come-to and look around as Gunther is celebrating the win while his music plays. Highlights are shown of the match. We return live to the referee telling Styles what happened.

Styles looks around as he gets a long standing ovation. He takes his gloves off, but stops. Fans chant “No! No!” He puts the gloves back on, does his hand gesture to an enormously deafening crowd response. Fans chant his name again. He gets a sad look on his face and leaves the ring.

He begins walking to the back, but stops. He turns around and goes back into the ring. He climbs up the ropes and poses for another incredibly loud pop from the crowd. Styles’ theme begins playing. He exits the ring and heads to the back. “It’s hard to leave, isn’t it,” Cole says to break the silence on commentary.

Winner: Gunther

Undisputed WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn

After a break, we shift gears and get ready for our high stakes co-main event. We return inside the big Saudi stadium where we hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s catchy-ass theme song. He makes his way to the ring, fired up, and receiving the usual hometown style reaction he always gets in Saudi Arabia.

Zayn settles in the ring and fires up the crowd some more with his enthusiastic passion. His music dies down. We hear the sword-swipe and then the theme for the reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Champion hits to bring out “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Mark Nash handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the challenger and the champion, and then the bell sounds to get this championship clash officially off-and-running. The two start things off with a traditional collar-and-elbow lock-up. McIntyre muscles Zayn into the corner. The referee breaks things up.

McIntyre blasts Zayn with a couple of kicks to the bread basket, and then slaps on a tight side-head lock and begins to squeeze. Zayn whips him off, but McIntyre shoulder tackles him down. McIntyre chops away at the popular Zayn. McIntyre really takes it to Zayn.

Zayn fights back and sends him over the top rope before hitting a somersault senton. Zayn holds his lower back in pain, and the referee checks on him. McIntyre smells the blood in the water and starts to attack Zayn’s back. McIntyre drives his back into the ring apron.

He then gets him in the ring for a spine-buster. McIntyre works over the back. Every time Zayn tries to fight back, he’s taken back down. McIntyre hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to keep him contained. McIntyre sets up for a super-plex, but Zayn counters.

Zayn hits a sunset flip powerbomb. After a few moments, McIntyre gets up and takes Zayn down with a neck-breaker. McIntyre goes for a Claymore Kick, but Zayn boots him and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. The crowd bit on that one already. They’re gonna go nuts for real false-finishes later.

We see several more minutes of back-and-forth action and then serious business starts to pick up. After Zayn is put through the commentary desk at ringside, his back was worse-for-wears for the rest of the match. McIntyre targeted the back and ultimately finished Zayn off with two Claymore Kicks for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

It’s main event time!