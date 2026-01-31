WWE News and Notes

– Triple H posted a backstage photo with the Women’s Royal Rumble winner:
Watch her go to #WrestleMania. #RoyalRumble @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/iU1C3Oy65l
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 31, 2026
– Liv Morgan celebrates after winning the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble and heading to WrestleMania 42:
THE GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER OF ALL TIME 😈🖕✨ pic.twitter.com/DI7OXMIMTo
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 31, 2026
– Former WWE star Shauna Baszler teases becoming the new NXT GM after Ava Raine’s departure:
Oh? @WWENXT needs a new GM pic.twitter.com/lml6DLrYFD
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 31, 2026
– John Cena comments on AJ Styles retiring after his loss to Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble:
Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026
– Poll results: Do you agree with the John Cena tap out finish?
Yes (53%, 138 Votes)
No (47%, 123 Votes)
Total Voters: 261