WWE News and Notes

– Liv Morgan celebrates after winning the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble and heading to WrestleMania 42:

THE GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER OF ALL TIME 😈🖕✨ pic.twitter.com/DI7OXMIMTo — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 31, 2026

– John Cena comments on AJ Styles retiring after his loss to Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble:

Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026

– Poll results: Do you agree with the John Cena tap out finish?

Yes (53%, 138 Votes)

No (47%, 123 Votes)

Total Voters: 261