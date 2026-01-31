Triple H on passing the torch, compares OTC to himself, AJ Styles, more (video)

Notes from Triple H’s appearance on the Royal Rumble post show:

Triple H says that tonight was a passing of the torch for a new era. Name dropping Sol Ruca and Oba Femi as stand outs.

He says AJ Styles is universally loved which is a testament to the human being. Styles has left a lasting influence on the business. The conversation was made between Triple H and Styles styles that this may just be an in ring retirement, meaning that there may be a place for him backstage.

Triple H compares Roman Reigns to himself. Always thinking. When addressing the hooded figure that attacked Bron Breaker, he says Paul Heyman is not happy, Insinuating that it was a pretty clean curb stomp that took him out.

He puts over Saudi and the crowd before circling back to the reaction for Brie Bella and the women’s Royal Rumble.

Elimination Chamber. Slots are getting filled. A lot of talent will be rushing to get on the WrestleMania card. Expect the unexpected.

Expect the unexpected on the Road to WrestleMania! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pD58Ob405S — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2026