Updates on Powerhouse Hobbs, Braun Strowman, and Steve Maclin

– Former WWE superstar Braun Strowman announced he’s been discharged from the hospital following a sudden knee infection:

“Lots of antibiotics to take now and gotta take it easy for a few more days before back in the gym. But I can’t wait to get home and see my pups!!!

Again thank you for all the prayers and well wishes from around the word. I’m so blessed to have the support and love from so many.”

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR with Jim Ross) says he believes Powerhouse Hobbs will be in the Royal Rumble:

“I don’t know if it’s a secret or not. He’ll be in the Royal Rumble, I think. Why in the hell would you sign a guy this close to that major event and then not utilize him? And that’ll be a new face, and he looks great.

He called me a day or two ago thanking me for my help over the years. I said, ‘Well, my phone number isn’t going to change, big fella.’”

– Steve Maclin commented on him being fired from TNA this week on IMPACT:



Well, this f—–g sucks.

Been down this road before.

Stevemaclinbookings@gmail.com

– Tom Hannifan gets emotional at Steve Maclin getting the ‘Fired’ briefcase in Feast or Fired:

Tom Hannifan gets emotional at Steve Maclin getting the ‘Fired’ briefcase in Feast or Fired: “We’ve known him for over a decade. I wouldn’t have my job here in TNA if it weren’t for Steve Maclin. He’s my best friend of over a decade. He’s a former World Champion; he’s a two-time… pic.twitter.com/MTLPYGvPr7 — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) January 30, 2026