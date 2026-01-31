Triple H announces the date and location for WWE Backlash (video)

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, known as Triple H, revealed from Saudi Arabia that Backlash will take place on Saturday, May 9, at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena—three weeks after WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. The announcement shifted speculation away from a Puerto Rico return, marking a homecoming for Tampa since its 2021 ThunderDome-era event. Fans lit up with excitement, though some wished for an international twist, as hype builds for dream matches and surprises.

