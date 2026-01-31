Tommaso Ciampa describes his AEW debut as an emotional whirlwind

Tommaso Ciampa described his AEW debut as an emotional whirlwind, saying the crowd reaction “blew me away. Like, genuinely blew me away.” He admitted the anxiety leading up to it was intense: “I don’t know if I’ve ever felt the anxiety that I felt last night, of just, I hope they care. Oh my Lord, do I hope they care… all I can think the whole time is, oh, please care. Just please care.”

Ciampa reflected on being able to soak it all in live, noting, “In real time, I’m really able to just take everything in and listen and be in the moment… I can feel, alright, right now, they’re just reacting because this looks cool.” He also shared how connecting with his old persona added to the moment: “‘Psycho Killer’ comes up and I’m like, I think about 30 percent of them can connect the dots on this because I haven’t used Psycho Killer on a public stage for 12 years.”

He praised the overwhelmingly positive reception afterward, saying, “The aftermath, the reception online, interviews, text messages from my peers, from fans, everything, has just been overwhelmingly positive… we are so used to it being, at the very best, 50/50. So to just get this 99 percent positive response has just been like, wait, what?” Ciampa concluded, “I wanna take it, I’ll take it, because I know it’s going away… holy crap, unbelievable.”

(Source: SHAK Wrestling)