Tommaso Ciampa and Aleister Black notes

– Tommaso Ciampa (via Shak_Fu) says WWE did offer him a new Deal but did what best for his family and has nothing bad to say about the company.

“Yeah (WWE offered me another contract). Yeah. We chatted, and it was somewhere in the last two to three months, and we chatted a handful of times, and I just needed to do what I thought was right for me, my wife.

I’ve got not one bad word to say about WWE. They gave me an incredible opportunity and an incredible platform, and the last 10 years, I learned a ton. I’ve evolved a ton, and it’s time for me to just take all of that and really apply it… That’s the biggest part for me was to just take the lead to it.”

– Aleister Black, absent from WWE television after selling an Ambulance Match loss, arrived in Riyadh for the Royal Rumble, but won’t compete in the Men’s Rumble, reports PWInsider. WWE creative plans his in-ring return for SmackDown to launch a fresh storyline, possibly with an evolved dark persona hinted by recent spiked-gear images.

While backstage at the event, fans joked about his short three-week break and tattoo-friendly attire rules, as attention shifts to his blue-brand re-emergence amid the WrestleMania road.