NXT Live Results / Birmingham, Al / Sat Jan 31, 2026

By
David Roberson
-
0
352

The Complete Results from Boutwell Auditorium:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. Shiloh Hill defeats Lexis King
  2. Ricky Saints defeats Tony D’Angelo via DQ
  3. Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic
  4. Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Thea Hail and Sirena Linton
  5. NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr and Elio Lefleur despite interference from Santos Escobar
  6. Tavion Heights defeats Charlie Dempsey
  7. NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley and Zaria
  8. Main Event: Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox

Thanks to follower @VintageDBDB2 in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com

