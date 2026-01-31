NXT Live Results / Birmingham, Al / Sat Jan 31, 2026

The Complete Results from Boutwell Auditorium:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Shiloh Hill defeats Lexis King
- Ricky Saints defeats Tony D’Angelo via DQ
- Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic
- Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Thea Hail and Sirena Linton
- NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr and Elio Lefleur despite interference from Santos Escobar
- Tavion Heights defeats Charlie Dempsey
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley and Zaria
- Main Event: Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox
Thanks to follower @VintageDBDB2 in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com