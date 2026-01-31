John Cena says he’ll be watching the Royal Rumble, lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision, Chris Jericho note

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
267

John Cena via X:

– For those wondering, Chris Jericho is currently still listed on the official AEW roster page.

– AEW Collision card for tonight as AEW’s final night in Esports Stadium:

Mark Briscoe vs Tommaso Ciampa
• Kazuchika Okada vs Adam Priest
• Darby Allin vs Clark Connors
• The Rascalz vs CRU
• Babes of Wrath vs Sisters of Sin

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here