John Cena says he’ll be watching the Royal Rumble, lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision, Chris Jericho note

The #RoyalRumble is one of the most exciting, surprising and important events in @WWE!! The Road to Wrestlemania starts now with this historic Rumble you don’t want to miss! I’ll be watching! — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026

– For those wondering, Chris Jericho is currently still listed on the official AEW roster page.

– AEW Collision card for tonight as AEW’s final night in Esports Stadium:

• Mark Briscoe vs Tommaso Ciampa

• Kazuchika Okada vs Adam Priest

• Darby Allin vs Clark Connors

• The Rascalz vs CRU

• Babes of Wrath vs Sisters of Sin

Tomorrow, 1/31!#AEWCollision returns LIVE on Saturday with a full night of AEW action! Join us at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EoKkj6F7s8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2026