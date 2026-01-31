John Cena says he’ll be watching the Royal Rumble, lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision, Chris Jericho note

– John Cena via X:
The #RoyalRumble is one of the most exciting, surprising and important events in @WWE!! The Road to Wrestlemania starts now with this historic Rumble you don’t want to miss! I’ll be watching!
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026
‘
– For those wondering, Chris Jericho is currently still listed on the official AEW roster page.
– AEW Collision card for tonight as AEW’s final night in Esports Stadium:
• Mark Briscoe vs Tommaso Ciampa
• Kazuchika Okada vs Adam Priest
• Darby Allin vs Clark Connors
• The Rascalz vs CRU
• Babes of Wrath vs Sisters of Sin
Tomorrow, 1/31!#AEWCollision returns LIVE on Saturday with a full night of AEW action!
Join us at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EoKkj6F7s8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2026