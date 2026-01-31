Green fires back at WWE producer’s jobber comment, Lynch on the women’s Rumble, Ava note

– Chelsea Green fires back at WWE Producer’s jobber comment:

In a resurfaced Netflix ‘WWE Unreal’ moment, Hayes said Green shines by elevating stars like Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, not starring alongside them. Green clapped back online, dubbing it ‘Total Divas but make it men,’ while fans rallied behind her resume: leading The Green Regime, holding two Women’s US titles, and a recent WWE contract extension. She steps into tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Giulia—a win would propel her to WrestleMania and quiet the critics.

And they say women are dramatic!! https://t.co/xjSxQ93RLK — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 31, 2026

– Ava has been moved to the Alumni section on WWE’s website.

– Becky Lynch didn’t hold back when naming the women she wants to eliminate in the Royal Rumble, starting with Maxxine Dupri. She said she’s especially looking forward to getting rid of her, calling her “moody Maxxine,” and adding that she’s been “a thorn in my side, a big liar, awful person.”

Lynch then turned her attention to Charlotte Flair, referring to her as “Charlatan Flair” and saying, “Let me get rid of her again. Let’s run that back, everybody loved it the last time.”

When it came to Asuka, Lynch was just as blunt, calling her “awful Asuka, terrible,” and noting that “she stepped to me the other day, I didn’t appreciate that.” She also reminded everyone of her history with Asuka, saying “I’ve beaten her many times,” and pushing back on Asuka’s famous line by declaring, “She says nobody is ready for Asuka — I’m always ready for her.”

Becky wrapped things up by making it clear she’s willing to eliminate anyone in her path, stating she’s ready for “really everybody, absolutely everybody.”

(Source: First Take)