Full details announced for the WWE 2K26 video game

2K officially announced that the WWE 2K26 video game will be released on March 13 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

Four editions of the game will be available for purchase, with the Standard Edition at $69.99, King of Kings edition at $99.99, Attitude Era at $129.99, and Monday Night War edition at $149.99. The special editions of the game will be out on Friday, March 6, one week prior to the Standard Edition release.

The game will feature the biggest roster in franchise history with over 400 playable characters, four new match types, offensive tools, gameplay upgrades, plus Create-A-Superstar, MyGM, MyRISE, MyFACTION, WWE Draft, and The Island.

Full details about the release can be found on the 2K website.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996