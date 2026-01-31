Comments from the Royal Rumble post show

– Liv Morgan says tonight was her night. Liv believes Raquel is happy for her but hasn’t had the chance to speak to her yet. Liv is back. Bigger, badder and stronger than ever. She dedicates her victory tonight to “daddy” Dom.

She still has to think about who her WrestleMania opponent will be but doesn’t rule out the possibility of facing Raquel if she is victorious in her title match.

.@YaOnlyLivvOnce is going to take her time making her WrestleMania decision… 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7SBh9g8jG — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026

– Gunther says his career isn’t about the fans, Goldberg, John Cena or AJ Styles. It is about himself. Tomorrow morning, he looks in the mirror a success. Calling the fans stupid and ugly. He made AJ Styles pass out like a little b***

– Drew McIntyre says he is the best in the world. He’s put in the work and has never stopped. Drew is making Cody’s life a living hell. On his own, he will destroy Roman Reigns.

Drew admits Sami showed heart tonight but states that Sami found his ceiling tonight. Drew is willing to do whatever it takes to hold onto the WWE Championship. A week long party is planned.