AEW News and Notes

– Tommaso Ciampa describes meeting Tony Khan, in an interview with @RickUcchino):

“I’ll tell you, last night’s the first night I met Tony Khan. First time I’ve been backstage and kind of mingled with all the guys, but Tony in particular has a contagious passion for professional wrestling. I love meeting with him, I loved the energy that he shared. He cares a lot about his locker room, he cares about his fanbase. It felt right, everything about last night felt like hey, this is the place you’re meant to be.

I’ve been eyeing [AEW] for a long time and just kind of waiting for the right moment and everything lined up really well.”

– Jon Moxley battles the Mutant Leader and the Mutants from the iconic Dark Knight Returns in the preview for AEW x DC Comics #1.

This will be available in stores on February 4th.

– Billy Gunn discusses his recent AEW Collision match with his son against Kyle Fletcher and Takeshita.

– AEW’s Serena Deeb will be in action on March 21st: