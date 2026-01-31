AEW Dynamite viewership, Ricochet tweets on AJ Styles, Michael Elgin makes an announcement

– AEW Dynamite drew 653,000 viewers on TBS on January 28th, a 31% jump from last week’s 498,000, with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. The episode from Cedar Park, Texas, featured Andrade’s big win over Swerve, plus title defenses by Jon Moxley and Mark Briscoe, and Kenny Omega’s opener victory. Tony Khan hailed it as the top TBS Dynamite since September, while fans credited the ‘Andrade Effect’ for the boost amid a multi-man chase for MJF’s world title.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Ricochet on X:

His old ass isnt coming to my company. Dont get your hopes up. He's too old and scared. #Ahaa 👑 https://t.co/FgTaCi8Wyh — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) January 30, 2026

– Michael Elgin announced:

Today I was sworn in as an American Citizen. Further proving everything I’ve said. If I had any issues I would not have been able to accomplish this. Yall ready to admit you’re wrong yet? pic.twitter.com/4B62QCWt6x — “Ronin” Michael Elgin (@AaronFrobel86) January 30, 2026