AEW Dynamite viewership, Ricochet tweets on AJ Styles, Michael Elgin makes an announcement

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
162

– AEW Dynamite drew 653,000 viewers on TBS on January 28th, a 31% jump from last week’s 498,000, with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. The episode from Cedar Park, Texas, featured Andrade’s big win over Swerve, plus title defenses by Jon Moxley and Mark Briscoe, and Kenny Omega’s opener victory. Tony Khan hailed it as the top TBS Dynamite since September, while fans credited the ‘Andrade Effect’ for the boost amid a multi-man chase for MJF’s world title.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Ricochet on X:

– Michael Elgin announced:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here