WWE SmackDown Results 1/30/26

Advertised is an appearance by Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn going face-to-face, Carmelo Hayes in a U.S. title open challenge defense, The Miz vs. Ilja Dragunov, as well as Axiom vs. Johnny Gargano.

WWE SmackDown results for January 30, 2026 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off, and then we shoot to an aerial shot of the venue for today’s show from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. We see arrival shots of Superstars as the crowd in attendance reacts in the background, and then a Saturday Night’s Main Event highlight recap airs.

Cody Rhodes (And Company) Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, which is all decked out for a makeshift venue, the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune hits the house speakers as Cody Rhodes makes his way out. The Riyadh crowd loudly sings along with the theme for “The American Nightmare” as pyro erupts and he makes his way to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

The music dies down, but the crowd does not. At all. They loudly do the Cody Rhodes sing-style chant. They sing and chant something else and then Rhodes finally begins. “So, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia….” before he can finish his usual opening line, the crowd roars so loud it stops him in his tracks. They sing and chant some more.

Rhodes says the fans have his blood pumping. It sounds like they’re ready for the Royal Rumble. The crowd roars again. He says it would make all the sense in the world if he were to win the Rumble a third time and challenge Drew McIntyre for the title, though he knows Drew is defending against a good friend of his in Sami Zayn.

He says it would make sense to challenge for the title that’s near and dear to him, but he also recognizes he could face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. “CM Punk” chant as Cody says he’s won the Rumble twice (again, to boos from the crowd) before he’s interrupted by the music of Randy Orton.

Crowd sings along to “Voices” as the Legend Killer makes his way down the ramp. Orton enters the ring to get a mic as the crowd continues singing and transitions to an “RKO” chant. Orton acknowledges the crowd as he shows some love, which is reciprocated by the crowd. Orton says everyone knows how he feels about Cody.

They’re more than friends, they’re brothers. Nobody was more proud than he was of Cody winning the title, and more torn over him losing. Orton knows that a desperate Cody Rhodes is dangerous…but, Cody, there is nothing more dangerous than a Viper chasing number fifteen.

Tomorrow we will not be friends, we will not be brothers. Orton will have no respect for Cody or anyone else, ready to throw anyone and everyone over the top rope to take his shot. Remember, Cody, you’re not the only one who’s won the Rumble twice.

Orton is interrupted by Jey Uso, the World Tag Team Champion (and fellow former Rumble winner) hustling down the ramp for a brief Yeet session with the crowd. The music fades out, but the crowd calls for an encore as I start to wonder if I’m gonna watch a single wrestling match in the first hour.

Jey gets a microphone, catching his breath as he addresses heading into the Rumble once again, looking to become the World Champion once again. Four letters, one word…uh uh…Yeet. Never mind all that, however, as Sami Zayn makes his entrance to a big pop from the crowd.

Zayn enters the ring for a mic of his own as the crowd chants “Ole,” and Sami greets the crowd in Arabic. While he would love to continue on he also recognizes that he’s in the ring with three world champions as he gets ready to challenge for the WWE title tomorrow at the Royal Rumble.

The crowd chants back to which Sami responds before talking about how the WWE title has eluded him, as has a win against Drew McIntyre. That said, he also has never lost a match in Riyadh, and he doesn’t plan to start tomorrow. He tells these former world champions that they are not going to be facing Drew on the other side of things.

He is interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman introduces himself before saying he sees four men in the ring with no Vision. He sees Sami Zayn who will NOT win the WWE title tomorrow, and he sees three men who will not win the Royal Rumble. He gets interrupted by the crowd chanting “shut the f–k up.”

He tries to shut them down before continuing. Orton has had enough, calling for the Vision to come fight them…but Nick Aldis steps out to address things first. Aldis says everyone can see where this is going, so let’s give these people a preview of the Royal Rumble.

Let’s give them The Vision versus Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match. The crowd cheers as commentary hypes that match up along with the United States Championship Open Challenge, coming up next. We head to break.

Carmelo Hayes versus Rey Fenix for the Men’s United States Championship

Championship action kicks things off in in-ring action, as Rey Fenix steps up to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship in our opening contest.

Hayes with a take down. Rey with a monkey flip and a leg sweep to Hayes on the apron. Rey runs the top rope and kicks Hayes. Rey with a twisting pescado onto Hayes. Rey kicks Hayes in the corner. Rey with a knee to the midsection and an Irish whip. Rey with a kick in the corner. Rey with a baseball slide. Rey with forearms and Hayes with a rollup for a near fall. Rey with a kick for a near fall.

Rey with a forearm and Hayes responds with chops. Hayes with a back elbow and a leg drop for a near fall. Hayes with a forearm and kick. Hayes sends Rey into the turnbuckles. Rey with a back elbow and Hayes with a forearm. Hayes with an Irish whip but Rey goes to the turnbuckles for a back elbow. Rey with a La Magistral and he adds some extra rotations for a near fall.

Rey with a handspring back elbow for a near fall. Hayes with a forearm and Rey with a series of kicks. Rey misses a handspring back elbow and Hayes hits a springboard clothesline. Hayes with forearms and chops. Hayes comes off the turnbuckles and hits a DDT for a near fall. Rey blocks First 48 and Hayes gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Rey with a near fall on a rollup.

Rey with a jumping spin kick in the corner. Rey puts Hayes on the turnbuckles and connects with a chop. Rey sets for the muscle buster and Hayes counters into an inside cradle. Hayes with a back heel kick. Rey swings in the ropes and hits a back heel kick. Hayes with a kick. Both men with more kicks and they go down.

Hayes with a chop. Both men go for flying clotheslines at the same time and they go down. They both get back to their feet. They exchange forearms and have trouble staying on their feet. The continue the exchange. Hayes with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Hayes puts Rey on the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex. Rey with punches to stop Hayes. Rey with forearms to the back and Hayes with back elbows. They continue with forearms and elbows.

Rey goes to the ring post and hits a double stomp to the back. Rey with a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Rey with a kick to the head and Hayes with La Mistica for a near fall. Hayes gets Rey up but Rey gets to his feet. Hayes with a kick and a springboard DDT for a near fall.

Hayes goes up top and he misses Rey and rolls through when Rey moves. Rey with a hesitation DDT for a near fall. Rey goes for a rolling move but Hayes counters with First 48 and he hits Nothin But Net for the three count.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Ilja Dragunov & The Miz

Ilja Dragunov is in the back and he asks Miz to give him one good reason. Miz says that it wasn’t his idea to send you off the turnbuckles. Carmelo Hayes came to him. He says he doesn’t even know him.

Ilja introduces himself and he tells Miz he likes his suit. They could have had a little chat to get to know each other but you cost him his match. He doesn’t know if you are working with Hayes or not, but your pain will entertain. We go to commercial.

Royal Rumble Updates

We are back with a look at Brock Lesnar announcing he will be in the Royal Rumble. We go to the tumbler and Truth asks Nick about handling balls. Damian Priest shows up and Nick tells Priest he is in the Rumble. Priest picks his number and Nick and Truth are not happy. Truth says that he can pick again. Priest says it means more time to throw out fools.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Drew McIntyre

Cathy Kelley is with Drew McIntyre. She mentions his match in the Rumble and the participants. Drew says some of them were running their mouths. This is a different Sami Zayn than the one he beat 11 times in a row.

He keeps putting his foot in his mouth and got into an eight man tag match before the biggest match of his career. Drew says he will do whatever it takes to keep his title. Are you willing to do whatever it takes to take it from him? We go to commercial.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Rhiyo & Kabuki Warriors

We are back and Cathy Kelley is with Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley and she asks what happens if they are the last two. Rhea says they know it is every one or themselves. They will still be friends. Iyo says they wrestled Wrestlemania but they are still friends.

Kiana James and Giulia show up and Kiana says this story is cute, but sad. Giulia speaks in Japanese. Kiana says that Iyo and Rhea won’t win the Rumble and says that they are going to win the tag titles. Rhea tells Kiana not to talk so fat about winning the tag titles.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend show up saying that you think you are going to win the Rumble. Lash says they have the winner and will win the tag titles.

In-Ring: Women’s Tag-Team Talk Continues

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss make their way to the ring. Charlotte wooos and says they are one day away from the Rumble. The women are at their throats. Charlotte says she is winning the Rumble and going to Wrestlemania. She says there is no one she would rather have her back than Lexi.

Alexa says she had the same plan and Charlotte thinks Alexa agrees with her. Alexa says she is going to win the Rumble. Charlotte says she won two times already. Alexa says she had the first match in Saudi Arabia and will win the first Rumble in Riyadh.

Charlotte asks if she would help Alexa win. Alexa says she doesn’t need Charlotte’s help. Not everything is about you. Charlotte says if she turns her back, you would toss out their friendship and throw her over the top rope. Alexa asks Charlotte if she would do that.

Liv Morgan’s music interrupts and she comes to the ring with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Liv says this is so cute. The two besties are fighting and Liv chortles. While you are busy backstabbing each other, one of them will win the Royal Rumble.

Alexa says having the other two help you win isn’t a plan. Charlotte says if you don’t think they are friends, why not come down. Liv, Roxanne, and Raquel huddle and Liv says okay.and they start down the ramp but then say, “Psych!”

Nick tells them that while they are not part of Smackdown, but if you step on the stage, you are volunteering to step into the ring. Two of you are going to face Alexa and Charlotte and it is going to happen right now.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair versus Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez

The match is joined in progress and Perez goes into the ropes to avoid Flair. Perez slaps Flair and she runs to tag in Liv. Flair goes after Perez on the floor and Flair with a forearm to Liv. Liv hits Flair from behind because she is focused on Perez in the ring. Liv with a front face lock and she tags in Perez. Flair blocks a double suplex and hits one of her own.

Alexa tags in and she hits a baseball slide on Perez and Liv. Perez with a forearm to the back and she does the screaming windmill. Perez with kicks and she Irish whips Alexa. Perez kicks and chokes Alexa in the corner. Liv chokes Alexa and then she tags in and hits a hip in the corner. Liv with a knee in the corner and she gets a near fall. Alexa with a punch and knee followed by a drop kick.

Perez distracts the referee and Raquel trips Alexa. Liv with an enzuigiri for a near fall. Perez tags in and she sends Alexa into the apron and they return to the ring. Perez gets a near fall. Perez with a sunset flip and Alexa rolls through and hits a drop kick. Perez stops Alexa from making the tag. Perez with an uppercut against the ropes and she sends Alexa into the middle rope and hits a back hip. Liv tags in and they Irish whip Alexa and Liv kicks her in the corner.

Liv with a drop kick for a near fall. Liv with a suplex and she holds on for the second one. Liv holds on and hits the Third Amiga. Liv with a forearm to knock Flair off the apron. Raquel and Perez work over Alexa in the corner while Flair takes the attention of the referee. Alexa with kicks but Liv tackles Alexa and punches her. Liv with an Irish whip and a knee in the corner. Liv picks up Alexa and chokes her from the turnbuckles. Liv with a face plant off the turnbuckles and she gets a near fall.

Perez tags in and she applies a cravate. Alexa with a wrist lock take down and Liv tags in and stops Alexa from making the tag. Liv with punches to Alexa and she applies a reverse chin lock. Alexa with a jaw breaker and she tries to make the tag but Liv stops her again. Alexa with punches but Liv holds on. Liv with an inside cradle and then Alexa with an inside cradle. They roll around the ring a few times until Liv gets a near fall. Liv misses clothesline and Alexa with a punch.

Flair tags in and so does Parez. Flair with a boot and a cross body onto Liv and Perez. Flair with chops and a walkover clothesline to Liv. Flair catches Perez and hits a fallaway slam. Flair puts them in position and she walks over them for a moonsault. Flair hits the moonsault and gets a near fall on Liv.

Liv kicks Flair away and hits an enzuigiri. Alexa tags in and hits a blockbuster for a near fall. Perez tags in and she hits a side Russian leg sweep after Liv hits a Codebreaker. Flair breaks up the cover. Flair with Natural Selection to Liv. Raquel gets on the apron and Perez clips Flair. Vaquer with a super kick to Raquel. Alexa with Sister Abigail to Perez for the three count.

Winners: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Cathy Kelley Interviews Jordynne Grace

Cathy is with Jordynne Grace and Cathy asks about the Rumble. Jordynne says the Rumble can change your life. She bets on herself.

Jade attacks Jordynne. She says that Jordynne isn’t winning the Royal Rumble and “she isn’t beating her because…”

Before she can finish her braggadocios remarks, she is hit as Jordynne fights back and they are separated.

Nick Aldis Stops Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

Nick Aldis stops Johnny and Candice in the back and he tells them that Candice is barred from ringside. Johnny says Nick is afraid of Candice. Nick says if Axiom wins, he gets the mask back.

Axiom versus Johnny Gargano

They lock up and Axiom with a wrist lock take down. Gargano with a reversal into a side head lock. Axiom escapes and applies a side head lock of his own. Gargano with elbows and Axiom with a head scissors take down. Gargano with a wrist lock and kick. Axiom with a back slide for a near fall. Gargano with a chop. Gargano with another chop but Axiom with a back elbow and arm drag. Axiom with a drop kick and he gets a near fall.

Axiom with chops. Gargano with a forearm to the back of the head and he gets a near fall. Gargano hits the ropes to crotch Axiom. Gargano with a suicide dive. Gargano with a chop against the ringside barrier. Gargano with a slingshot spear for a near fall.

Gargano with a punch and a dragon screw. Gargano rakes the eyes with his boots. Gargano goes for the mask and Axiom with punches. Gargano with a neck breaker for a near fall. Axiom with chops and a forearm. Axiom with a rollup. Axiom with a drop kick. Axiom with a forearm and Gargano fires back. Axiom with a back heel kick and Gargano with forearms.

Axiom with a punch. Gargano with a forearm and Axiom with a kick. Gargano with an enzugiri but Axiom comes back with a Spanish Fly and he gets a near fall. Axiom with a half and half suplex to send Gargano to the floor. Axiom with an Asai Moonsault and they return to the ring. Axiom with a missile drop kick for a near fall.

Axiom with a waist lock and Gargano with a back elbow. Gargano with a thrust kick and a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Gargano sets for a lawn dart but Axiom escapes and he puts Gargano on the turnbuckles and hits a kick. Gargano counters a superplex and then he hits Fade to Black for a near fall.

Gargano goes up top and Axiom with an enzuigiri to stop him. Axiom goes up top and hits Spanish Fly. Axiom sets for Golden Ratio and he has the mask. Gargano with a thrust kick and rollup for a near fall. Gargano pulls off Axiom’s mask but Axiom is able to put the other mask on to neutralize Gargano’s cockiness and Axiom with Golden Ratio for the three count.

Winner: Axiom

Backstage With Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes asks Ilja Dragunov if they have heat. He would never ask Miz for help. Ilja says he saw what happened and he does not know what he saw. After he takes care of Miz, he is coming for Hayes. He says he is not asking for it, he is taking it. We go to commercial.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Trick Williams

Cathy is with Trick Williams. She asks if he can win the Rumble match. Trick wants to talk about it. He says you hear the people. They love him around the world. He mentions his website and tells people to join the Whoop that Movement. He will be the last man in the ring tomorrow. He wants to talk about it.

In-Ring With AJ Styles & Gunther

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring. AJ welcomes everyone to the House that AJ Styles Built. He says he was in the area and he decided to stop by and say hello. He mentions that he has a pretty big match tomorrow. AJ says some of you are worried about tomorrow and he tells you not to be worried. He says he will knock Gunther’s teeth down his throat. After he wins, that will start the Phenomenal Farewell Tour. “Then we get the one last times against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM…”

Before he can finish, however, Gunther interrupts and he tells AJ that he is wrong. Gunther gets on the announce table. He tells AJ he appreciates that he has that much fantasy about his future. None of what you said is going to happen. Deep down, you already know you made a mistake so severe, it cost you your career. Tomorrow, at the Royal Rumble, he will end your career and he will do it the same way he did to your little buddy, John Cena. He will make you tap out.

AJ says you are real funny because maybe it takes one to know one. You were the one to tap out. Like a little bitch. Gunther goes to the ring and the jackets are off. Gunther looks around but he goes to the floor and he picks up his jacket and walks away.

Backstage With Shinsuke Nakamura & Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga tells Nakamura he saw his match and he asks if Nakamura saw his. He asks what happened? The Shinsuke he knew would have beaten AJ Styles. Maybe you should follow him on the way out. The Shinsuke Sayonara tour. Nakamura says Tama has gotten some confidence but he is the same Tama Tonga he knows. He challenges Tama to a match next week.

The Miz versus Ilja Dragunov

They lock up and Miz with a wrist lock. Ilja with a reversal. Miz backs Ilja into the corner and Miz with a chop and Ilja is impressed with Miz’ ability to chop. They lock up and Miz with a side head lock. Ilja with a top wrist lock and a take down into an a wrist lock. Ilja backs Miz into the corner and Ilja misses a chop. Miz with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle. Miz sends Ilja back to the mat and Ila with a chop as Miz comes off the ropes.

Ila with a jumping boot to the head followed by a boot in the corner and a kick to send Miz to the apron. Ilja sets for a superplex back into the ring but Miz blocks it. Miz trips Ilja to the mat and Miz with a boot to the head to send Ilja to the floor. Miz with a drop kick through the ropes and then he sends Ilja into the ringside barrier. Ilja sends Miz into the apron and Ilja follows with chops.

Miz Irish whips Ilja into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Miz with a boot to the head. Miz with another running boot to the head. Miz with a seated splash to the back and he rakes the eyes. Miz with a reverse chin lock. Miz gets on Ilja’s back with a rear naked choke. Ilja backs Miz into the corner to escape the hold. Ilja with a kick and forearms. Miz blocks a power bomb and Miz with a back body drop. Miz with Reality Check for a near fall.

Miz kicks Ilja in the head and Ilja wants more. Miz with forearms and European uppercut and Ilja fires back and connects with a series of chops and a kick. Miz with a chop and Ilja with an enzuigiri. Ilja chops Miz in the corner and sends Miz into the turnbuckles and chops him again. Ilja misses a chop and Miz with a chop. Ilja with a knee and he goes for the Kobashi chops. Ilja runs into a boot from Miz and Ilja with a waist lock. Miz with elbows and a standing switch.

Ilja with Konstantin Special for a near fall. Ilja with a waist lock and German suplex. Ilja holds on and he hits a second one. Ilja holds on and Miz with back elbows. Ilja sends Miz face first into the mat. Ilja sets for H Bomb but Miz with a kick and a DDT for a near fall. Miz sets for the Skull Crushing Finale but Ila escapes. Miz with kicks to the chest. Ilja blocks a kick and Mi with a forearm.

Miz ends Ilja into the corner for an Awesome Clothesline. Miz goes up top but Ilja stops him with a slap. Ilja sets for a superplex but Miz with punches. Miz rakes the eyes and he drops Ilja on the top rope. Miz comes off the turnbuckles but he lands short. Ilja with Torpedo Moscow followed by H Bomb for the three count.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

Backstage With Solo Sikoa & Bo Dallas

Solo Sikoa says he told the whole wide world what he would do. He took your lantern and he took your tag titles. He took everything you love away. He promised his men gold and he is a man of his word. These tag titles are not for him. These titles are for his family. The job is not done. He is going to win the Royal Rumble and bring back the Undisputed Title back where it belongs.

Bo asks Solo if he thinks he won. You are wrong. You think you hung us up to dry, you are mistaken. You underestimated the weight of sacrifice. Their lantern and the tag titles will come back to them. When they do, the millions of fireflies around the world will illuminate your insecurities. Not only will they come back for what is theirs, they will make sure that your greed is your demise.

Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul versus Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso

It’s main event time!

Back live, we gear up for our final match of the evening after the commentators run down the updated lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event. An Oba Femi is coming vignette airs. Inside the arena, we see Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory attack before Cody Rhodes’ entrance so Cody runs to the ring to start the match.

Cody punches Logan and hits a drop down uppercut. Jey punches Bron to the floor. Reed with a head butt to Sami. Jey punches Reed to the floor. Sami and Jey with planchas. Sami and Theory start things off once the referee settles things down. Theory with a punch and forearm followed by a side head lock. Sami with a punch after many leap frogs.

Sami with a wrist lock and he is backed into the corner. Reed tags in and punches Sami. Reed with a head butt. Reed with shoulders in the corner and Bron tags in. Bron with a kick. Bron with an Irish whip and Sami with a boot and a double sledge off the turnbuckles. Jey tags in and he punches Bron. Jey with punches from the turnbuckles. Jey with a spit punch.

Cody tags in and he goes up top and connects with an elbow to the arm. Cody with a wrist lock and he tags in Sami who goes to the turnbuckles for an elbow to the arm. Cody tags back in and he works on the shoulder. Cody asks Randy if he wants to join in the fun but Bron punches Cody. Cody with a boot and Bron with a WARP clothesline.

Bron kicks Cody and Reed tags in. They Irish whip Cody and hit a double shoulder tackle. Bron with a moonsault for a near fall. Theory tags in and he kicks Cody. Cody punches Theory and Theory punches Cody. Theory with a rear chin lock to Cody. Theory with a side head lock.

Reed tags in and connects with forearms. Reed with more punches and kicks. Logan tags in and he connects with knees to Cody. Logan with a gutwrench suplex and he gets a near fall. Bron tags in and he hits a standing exploder. Bron chokes Cody in the ropes. Cody escapes a belly-to-back suplex and lands on his feet but Bron runs Cody into the turnbuckles. Cody tries to get to his corner but he is sent into the ringside barrier by Bron.

Cody sends Theory into the announce table. Theory with a double sledge to the back to stop Cody. Theory with punches and he stomps on the midsection. Theory with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Logan with a waist lock but Cody gets back to his feet. Logan with a take down. Reed tags in and he connects with elbow drops. Reed with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Bron tags in and gets on Reed’s back for a splash onto Cody for a near fall.

Jey tries to pull Cody to the corner but Bron stops him. Logan tags in and he misses a splash. Bron tags in and Cody hits a splex. Theory tags in and he misses an elbow drop. Reed tags in and he knocks Sami and Jey off the apron. Reed misses a back senton and Cody tags in Randy. Theory tags in and Randy with two clotheslines. He ducks a clothesline and hits a power slam.

Randy sends Theory to the apron and he sets for the IEDDT and hits it. Randy twists to the mat and does the push ups. Logan hits Randy from behind and Sami with forearms to Logan and he sends him tot he floor. Bron and Jey are sent to the floor. Reed goes over the top rope when Cody drops down. Theory sends Cody over the top rope to the floor. Orton with an RKO for a near fall.

Jey with a super kick to Logan. Bron with a double knee gut-buster to Jey. Cody with Cross-Rhodes. Reed with a body tackle to Cody. Sami with a tornado DDT to Reed. Drew pulls Sami to the floor when Sami sets for a Helluva Kick and the referee calls for the bell.

After the match, Jacob Fatu’s music plays and he attacks Drew from behind. Fatu with a suicide dive to Drew. Cody with a suicide dive to Fatu and he sends him into the ring steps. Drew sends Cody into the ring post. Drew sets for a Claymore but Sami catches Drew with a Helluva Kick.

Sami looks at the title belt but Cody Rhodes also picks it up. Bron with a spear to both men. We go to credits. That’s how the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown wraps up in Saudi Arabia. Thanks for joining us!

Winners via DQ: Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Randy Orton