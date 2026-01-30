WWE News and Notes

– The 2026 Royal Rumble stage has been revealed:

– Triple H via X:

Final moments of quiet before an epic #RoyalRumble weekend. pic.twitter.com/reAoOzymnZ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2026

– CM Punk is officially the cover star of WWE 2K26:

– Reminder that tonight’s SmackDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will air live internationally at 12 PM EST.

Announced for tonight’s show:

Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn face-to-face

• Cody Rhodes takes to the mic

• Ilja Dragunov vs The Miz

• Axiom vs Johnny Gargano

• Carmelo Hayes United States Title open challenge