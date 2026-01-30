WWE News and Notes

– The 2026 Royal Rumble stage has been revealed:
– Triple H via X:
– CM Punk is officially the cover star of WWE 2K26:
– Reminder that tonight’s SmackDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will air live internationally at 12 PM EST.
Announced for tonight’s show:
Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn face-to-face
• Cody Rhodes takes to the mic
• Ilja Dragunov vs The Miz
• Axiom vs Johnny Gargano
• Carmelo Hayes United States Title open challenge