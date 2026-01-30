WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
256

– The 2026 Royal Rumble stage has been revealed:

Triple H via X:

CM Punk is officially the cover star of WWE 2K26:

– Reminder that tonight’s SmackDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will air live internationally at 12 PM EST.

Announced for tonight’s show:

Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn face-to-face
Cody Rhodes takes to the mic
Ilja Dragunov vs The Miz
• Axiom vs Johnny Gargano
Carmelo Hayes United States Title open challenge

