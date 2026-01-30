Which TNA wrestler drew the fired briefcase?

Steve Maclin Draws Fired Briefcase in TNA Impact Shocker

The briefcases have been opened!@TheTreyMiguel earns a shot at the TNA International Championship, @TheEddieEdwards is headed for the TNA World Championship, @TheEricYoung secures an opportunity at the X Division Championship… and @stevemaclin is FIRED.#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/cIolrDZkj2 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 30, 2026

In Thursday’s TNA Impact on AMC, former World Champion Steve Maclin opened a Feast or Fired briefcase containing a firing notice, while Eric Young got an X Division title shot, Eddie Edwards a World Title opportunity, and Trey Miguel a International title challenge. Maclin dropped his booking email for independents, as fans shared shock and memes, though insiders see it as storyline. The episode also featured Bear Bronson’s TNA signing and System stable addition, Elayna Black’s dominant win with her Bioflex submission, and matches like Rich Swann’s No Holds Barred survival over AJ Francis.