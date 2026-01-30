Trish Stratus on being fans ‘first crush’ (video)

WWE hall of famer Trish Stratus Laughs Off Fans’ Enduring ‘First Crush’ Confessions:

Trish Stratus on being a lot of people’s first crush “They’re like you used to be my first crush. I’m like used to?” (What’s Your Story?) pic.twitter.com/86HBEMgX7K — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 29, 2026

On Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, the 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer shared how fans still call her their childhood sweetheart nearly 20 years after her full-time run ended. They reminisced about brutal matches like their 2001 No Way Out clash and Stratus’s surprise 2018 Royal Rumble pop, while fans on X owned up to playground crushes—even tying her with Lita or keeping her at the top of their lists. The chat sparked talk of ‘First Crush’ merch and highlighted her trailblazing career as a seven-time Women’s Champion.