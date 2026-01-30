Samoa Joe out injured

Samoa Joe was announced as having a “non-contact injury” on last night’s episode of Dynamite and is not cleared to compete.

The nature of his injury remains unknown and it’s not clear how long the former AEW champion will be out of action for.

Joe last wrestled against “Speedball” Mike Bailey on the January 21 episode of Dynamite in Orlando.

The unspecified injury might keep the former champion out of the Contender Series to determine the number one contender for the AEW World title at Revolution, although AEW did not announce how or when they will get to the second finalist yet.

