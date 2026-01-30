Russo announces championship match for the Vacant JCW world title

Vince Russo Announces Championship Match For The Vacant Juggalo Championship Wrestling World Title.

Russo revealed the plan during the start of the latest episode.

Russo announced that James Storm and Ken Anderson will go one-on-one on next week’s episode. Matt Cardona was the promotion’s previous champion, having held the title for 78 days, until he signed WWE.

“Old Triple H purged our JCW Champion.” Russo said during this week’s Lunacy episode. “But I’ll tell you what, because the kind of guy that I am, I want to personally thank Matt Cardona. Give it up for Matt Cardona, he was a great JCW Champion.”

He continued, ““I’ve made an executive decision. Next week right here on this show, there will be a match to determine the new JCW Lunacy Champion and that match will be between ‘Cowboy’ James Storm and Mr. Anderson.”

“Because let’s face it guys i would make a way better Champion than Cm Punk and not only that I wouldn’t have to wrestle in a t shirt because I’m 50 years old” VINCE RUSSO SHOOTING ON CM PUNK 💀 (Juggallo Wrestling) pic.twitter.com/VMsPaQdzFl — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 30, 2026

(Source: Juggalo Championship Wrestling)