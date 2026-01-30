Roman Reigns calls out WWE’s lack of new stars (video)

Roman Reigns, the former Undisputed WWE Champion, dethroned by Cody Rhodes after 1,316 days at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, told Pat McAfee he’s given young talent plenty of chances to shine but seen no progress. ‘We’re two years here now. We haven’t advanced. We haven’t evolved,’ Reigns said, praising business head Nick Khan while questioning creative direction under Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. His comments ahead of the Royal Rumble in Riyadh have fans buzzing about stagnant storylines and slipping SmackDown ratings, even as he teases a big return.

“I leave an opening and give them plenty of space to create. We are two years here now. We haven’t advanced. We haven’t evolved. We have great leadership, Nick Khan, God bless him but we have to keep up creatively.” ROMAN REIGNS SAYS CREATIVE HAS FAILED TO CREATE NEW STARS pic.twitter.com/Hr12mhzmLW — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) January 30, 2026

“I’m a generous Tribal Chief. I give the people plenty of time. These young talent, they say we hog all the TV time. They’ll complain about one thing and I leave an opening and give them plenty of space to create just whatever type of superstardom they want. Get over, kids….Do it and get over.

That’s why people like me, people who are striving to be the greatest, the GOATS, the MJs, I just can’t sit around and see mediocracy. Not when I set it up for everybody to just bring it on home.”