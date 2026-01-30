Notes from the Royal Rumble kick off show

– Michael Cole kicks off the Royal Rumble kickoff, thanks Riyadh for the warm welcome.

– CM Punk is on the cover of the upcoming 2K26 , this is the second time gracing the cover:

– It’s good to be alive on a Friday Night in Riyadh says CM Punk.

Punk feels honored to be on the cover of the 2K26. It’s a dream of his since he was a kid. Cole brings up the card of the Royal Rumble including Gunther vs AJ Styles. Punk does want to think about Styles retiring he knows Styles will defeat Gunther. Punk asked the crowd who will win the Royal Rumble? Also Punk will be part of the panel prior to the Royal Rumble Kickoff.

– WWE newest signing Fahd Tuwaiq made an appearance.

– Paul Heyman hypes up the Visison and it’s a mixed reaction from the crowd. Michael Cole asks Vision the biggest question, are they willing to go so far to “sacrifice” themselves in the Rumble in order for Bron Breakker to win? Especially even Cole brought up Paul’s appearance on Pat McAfee Show, stating he wants to be champion.

– Jey Uso comes out. Gives a shout out to Jimmy & Naomi. States hes going to run it back and win tomorrow’s Royal Rumble.

– Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan/Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are out next. Cole brings out a bit of history about last year when Perez lasted over an hour in the previous Rumble. Perez stated she doesn’t need to set records to prove anything anymore. It wasn’t a peak it’s a preview!! So nothing is stopping her from winning? Raquel is stating if she wins tomorrow she cements herself in. Liv states she always has luck when it comes to Riyadh. Then Lyra Valkyria/Bayley make an appearance by interrupting the Judgment Day. (Crowd loves Bayley) Lyra brings up she won Gold in the previous year & she will win the big one this year. Bayley at the moment was only the only Royal Rumble winner. Stating it’s a good time to win the Rumble again in Riyadh!!! Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky join the stage. Rhea states she’s hearing alot about the Rumble, she also won one & entering at number one. She states that her & Iyo Sky will be the last two. Iyo adds they are always on top.

– Gunther asks where is AJ Styles? Gunther adds that he hasn’t seen him all day, he’s probably somewhere regretting his decision. He tells the crowd he’s not there?! Michael Cole asks what if Gunther doesn’t retire Styles, what if he taps out to Styles?! Gunther asks Cole, does he think Styles can beat him?! Cole answers “Maybe”? Gunther stated Cole and the fans are stupid to think Styles could win, cause tomorrow he’s going to walk into the Rumble & retire AJ Styles.

WWE Superstars kick off the Road to WrestleMania ahead of the 2026 Royal Rumble, live from Riyadh Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/ijIjubP1cD — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2026