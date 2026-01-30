More WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul says he and The Vision have already discussed the possibility they’ll need to fight each other in the WWE Royal Rumble Match:

“We have had this dialogue internally, the way we see it, all four members of The Vision are future WrestleMania main eventers.

“We are so good as a unit and individually it will be inevitable at some point we will have to wrestle each other because there’s no one else, it’s just us.

“So when that time comes we’re gonna worry about it, but until then we’re functioning as a well oiled machine.”

(source: Pat McAfee Show)

– R-Truth (via Nikki & Brie Show) revealed he’s made a song with Metro Boomin and plans to perform it live at WrestleMania.

– While it can’t be confirmed he will be in the Royal Rumble, WWE sources did indicate that Powerhouse Hobbs was scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia this week, according to Fightful.

– ESPN’s official posters for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.