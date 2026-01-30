More WWE News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes on ESPN:

“Hopefully I get a good number at Royal Rumble… and having had the experience going the distance twice with it, I think mentally I've already got the edge on the rest of the field” – Cody Rhodes on ESPN (@GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/ZhHIlGjRVP — J O H N (@RomanEra0) January 30, 2026

– Powerhouse Hobbs got a great AEW offer to stay before he chose to leave for WWE. The AEW offer was much higher than expected, believed to be higher than anyone but Chris Jericho in AEW’s first year in 2019, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It would be in line with what Bryan Danielson got to jump from WWE to AEW, maybe slightly less but in line.

– WWE newest signing Fahd Tuwaiq made an appearance at today’s Royal Rumble Kick Off. Tuwaiq spoke about it being it being an honor to be in front of his country. He alos talked about his training and hypes up Wrestlemania next year in Riyad.

– Riyadh Fans foar for Roman Reigns to win Men’s Royal Rumble:

Who will win the Men's Royal Rumble Match?! CM Punk has a couple ideas he threw out… 👀 pic.twitter.com/WLoobjD2QX — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2026

At Friday’s go-home show in Saudi Arabia, fans drowned out Punk’s name-drops with massive cheers for Reigns, the betting favorite at +150 odds entering tomorrow’s 30-man match. Heavyweights like Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Jey Uso, and Bron Breakker join the field, with 14 confirmed entrants and surprises still possible. Reigns, a megastar in the region, leads the hype as the event hits King Abdullah Financial District Stadium on January 31, live on Netflix, with the winner earning a WrestleMania 42 title shot.