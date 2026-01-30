Smackdown spoilers from Saudi Arabia

– Smackdown in Saudi Arabia kicks off with AJ Styles arriving for what could be his Final Smackdown.

– American Nightmare Cody Rhodes opens Smackdown Cody has a promo and brought up Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre. Rhodes talks about inevitably facing CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes is interrupted by Randy Orton.

– The Fireflies are out as Randy Orton thanks the crowd. Orton talks about getting World Championship #15 but is interrupted by Jey Uso, who is then cut off by Sami Zayn.

– The Crowd is telling Paul Heyman (with The Vision) to “shut the f*** up.” They also have now interrupted Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes. Orton calls out The Vision for a fight, Nick Aldis makes the 8-Man Tag Team Match the Main Event.

– Rey Fenix answers Carmelo Hayes US Championship Open Challenge. Hayes retains the United States Championship after defeating Rey Fenix with the Nothing But Net.

– Ilja Dragunov tells Miz he will face him tonight on Smackdown for costing him the WWE United States Championship last week.

– Drew McIntyre promises he’ll do whatever it takes to walk out as WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble. He says the difference between him and Sami Zayn￼ is he knows he doesn’t have it in him to do the same thing which is why he will NEVER be champion and he won’t be going to WrestleMania 42

– Backstage with Nick Aldis and R Truth (continuing on about “his balls”), Damian Priest is confirmed for the Rumble match tomorrow and draws his number. By the look on his face and a “my bad” from Truth, it is heavily implied Priest will be entering early on tomorrow night, to which he responds “just means I have more time to throw people over!”

This is followed by an interview with WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who says Sami talks a big game for someone who not only has never beaten Drew, but never won a World Title. He questions Sami’s intelligence for getting himself in an 8 man tag against “four of the most dangerous men around” the day before he challenges for the title, and Drew claims that he will easily defeat Sami Zayn yet again at the Royal Rumble.

– Charlotte and Alexa come out with microphones to the ring. Charlotte claims she will win the Rumble for a third time, and there is nobody she would rather have watch her back in the match as Alexa. Alexa says it’s funny, as she had the same plan- to win a Rumble with Charlotte watching her back.

Both claim they made history- Charlotte being the only woman to win multiple Rumble matches, and Alexa competing in the first ever women’s match in the Middle East. Both say they don’t need the help of the other to win, as Alexa gently reminds Charlotte “not everything is about you.” Charlotte asks if Alexa would throw her over the top rope if her back is turned, to which Alexa asks the same of Charlotte.

They are interrupted by the female contingent of Judgement Day- Liv, Roxanne and Raquel. They laugh at the lack of solidity between Alexa and Charlotte, and Liv says one of the three of them will win the match. Alexa says it’s not a “plan” to have people help her win, and Charlotte challenges the three of them to come to the ring. Liv smugly declines, until Nick Aldis comes out and says while Judgement Day are not on Smackdown, his rule is “anyone who steps on my stage is volunteering to step into my ring,” and says any two of Judgement Day will face Charlotte and Alexa two on two, cueing a JD tantrum!

– Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky say it’s every woman for themselves in the Royal Rumble. They say they might be the Women’s Tag Team Champions but if it comes down to and they have to face each other they have no problem with it.

– Back from commercial, with Charlotte and Roxanne starting in the ring. Roxanne slaps Charlotte, before quickly tagging Liv, using Charlotte’s anger against her to double team the Queen. Tag back to Roxanne and a double suplex attempt is countered by Charlotte into a double suplex on Liv and Roxanne! A tag to Alexa is followed by a baseball slide dropkick, before Roxanne regains control in the ring.

With the referee distracted, Liv takes advantage, choking Alexa in the corner, before tagging in. A near fall is followed by a flurry of strikes by Alexa, but Raquel tripping Alexa running the ropes hands control back to the Judgement Day, with commentary framing it as the age old “numbers game.” Roxanne tags back in, and Bliss remains isolated from Charlotte as things stand. Alexa rolls through a sunset flip to deliver a dropkick, but Roxanne cuts off the tag to Charlotte, sending her to the Judgement Day’s corner, and tagging Liv in to maintain their dominance. Another near fall sees Liv frustrated to send us to commercial.

During the break, Liv hits the Three Amigos suplexes, goading Charlotte into distracting the referee, freeing up Roxanne and Raquel to attack Alexa in the corner. A running knee to the corner, followed by a top rope choke and a bulldog off the second rope delivers yet another near fall. Alexa overcomes a rest hold from Roxanne, but a tag to Liv prevents Alexa reaching Charlotte yet again, and another rest hold will bring us back from commercial.

Back in the main broadcast, Alexa fights and claws against Liv Morgan, and the two exchanged small package holds, essentially rolly-pollying around the ring. Liv sells dizziness, and Alexa floors her with a right, FINALLY tagging in Charlotte, who takes down Liv and Roxanne with a cross body off the top, followed up with chops to both women, and a handspring clothesline to Liv, followed by a fallaway slam to Roxanne. Charlotte attempts a moonsault on a downed Liv and Roxanne and…..actually hits it! Albeit for a near fall. Liv counters a Figure Eight attempt by pushing Charlotte back into the ropes, where Alexa tags in. An exchange between Liv and Alexa ends with Roxanne tagging in and Liv hitting an assisted codebreaker, for a pin which Charlotte breaks.

As Raquel climbs the apron to get involved, she is foiled by the Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, freeing up Alexa to hit Sister Abigail on Roxanne- 1…2…3!

– Brief interview with Jordynne Grace, who vows to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match, until Women’s Champion, Jade Cargill interrupts with an assault on Grace. The two women engage in a brief pull apart brawl backstage. WWE are really hyping this defense for Jade.

– Candice LeRae is banned from Ringside for Johnny Gargano VS Axiom

– Up next, we have Axiom Vs the now partner-less Johnny Gargano- moreso after Nick Aldis officially bans Candice LeRae from ringside, and stipulates that if Axiom wins, then he gets his mask back from Johnny, begetting a tantrum from Gargano and LeRae. Nonetheless, these two should put on an enjoyable contest.

We begin with some classic mat wrestling and rope running- Axiom hits a dropkick and a backslide for a one count, before Johnny starts wearing Axiom down on the mat, sending the Spaniard outside and hitting a topé suicida to send us to commercial.

During the break, Johnny takes the fight to Axiom outside and returns him to the ring. A slingshot spear brings a near fall. Johnny slows the pace down, striking Axiom into the corner, targeting his leg with a dragon screw, followed by stomps and a neckbreaker for a two count. Axiom catches Gargano in a small package for a two of his own, before a dropkick grounds both men. They stand in unison, with back and forth strikes bringing us back from commercial.

Back to broadcast, the pace begins to pick up, and Axiom gains the upper hand with a Standing Spanish Fly for a near fall. He ducks Gargano’s offence into a German Suplex, sending Gargano to the outside, where Axiom meets him with a springboard moonsault, and a missile dropkick in the ring for another near fall. Gargano pushes Axiom off another German Suplex, hitting a Superkick and a Fisherman Driver for another near fall. After a series of counters, the two find themselves on the top rope, where Gargano delivers a spike to Axiom’s neck for a near fall.

Axiom hits a Spanish Fly off the top, but a Golden Ratio attempt is countered into a rollup with the tights. Following this, Gargano yet again rips off Axiom’s mask, but while he is taunting Nathan in the corner, Axiom puts on the blue mask Gargano brought out with him, and hits the Golden Ratio for the 1…2…3!

– AJ Styles comes to the ring, to the adoration of the crowd. He reiterates that Smackdown is “the house that AJ Styles built!” He assures us to not worry about tomorrow, as he isn’t- Styles vows to “punch Gunther’s teeth down his throat tomorrow,” before running through some dream matches he would love to rehash- One more time against Cody Rhodes; one more time against Randy Orton; one more time against CM Punk….

At this point, Gunther interrupts, standing on the announce table to a chorus of boos and “you tapped out” chants. Gunther says AJ’s fully living in a fantasy, and those dream matches will never happen again, telling AJ that he made the biggest mistake of his life. He will end Styles’ career, and will do so “the same way as I did your little friend, John Cena- by making you tap out.” Styles reminds Gunther that last time they faced, the Austrian was tapping out “like a little bitch,” which infuriates Gunther, and sends him steaming on the apron to tease a brawl between the two. Gunther however, thinks twice and backs off, huffily, through the crowd, as Styles celebrates in the ring with his music.

This could be the last of AJ Styles we see on weekly WWE….

– Tama Tonga vs Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for next week’s Smackdown.

– Cathy Kelley confirms that Trick Williams will be in tomorrow’s Royal Rumble.

– Next up, we have The Miz going one on one with Ilja Dragunov, teased earlier in the show with a backstage segment between the two; Ilja upset that Miz took his US Title opportunity, with Miz upset that he keeps getting passed up for a title shot. Perfect chance as well for me to say how much I think Dragunov’s theme absolutely slaps!

The bell rings and after a brief lockup, Dragunov targets the arm, while Miz pushes Ilja into the corner. A chop from Miz is met by an intense Ilja, locking back up with Miz and targeting the arm again. In the opposite corner, Miz ducks a chop attempt from Ilja, taking Ilja down with a shoulder tackle. A duck down, leapfrog spot ends with a vicious chop from Ilja, sending Miz to the corner, where he is hit with a boot to the face. Miz blocks the deadlift apron suplex , and a boot to Dragunov sends him through the ropes (not resulting in a Royal Rumble elimination like Barrett suggests) and that sends us to commercial.

While in the break, Miz launches Ilja into the barricade and, despite a series of chops, does so a second time, working the crowd outside the ring in the process. Another boot to a seated Dragunov in the ring sees Miz in control. The same move follows before Miz locks Ilja in a sleeper hold.

Back from commercial with the hold still locked in, but Dragunov fights up, backing Miz into the corner to release the hold. Miz endures a series of strikes before countering a powerbomb, and hitting his back/neckbreaker combo for a two count (“Vintage Miz!) Both men rise for a back and forth spot, which Ilja emerges on top of, with constant strikes, culminating in a step up enziguri, before sending Miz corner to corner, hitting a chop each time. Miz ducks once and returns fire, but it is futile and angers Ilja more. Dragunov ducks a boot, and connects with a Constantin Special for a near fall. A seamless snap German Suplex follows, and Dragunov keeps his hands locked to deliver a second. Miz tries to counter a third, but Ilja simply transitions into a modified back suplex instead. A H Bomb attempt is met with a kick, then a DDT by Miz, for another near fall. Both men rise, and Ilja escapes the Skull Crushing Finale, and endures Miz’s FAMOUS “It” kicks, but his draping clothesline in the corner sends Dragunov down. Ilja meets Miz, who has climbed the top rope. Miz gouges the eyes of Ilja, giving him room to push Dragunov off the ropes. His diving attempt however, is met with Torpedo Moscow, which Dragunov follows with a H-Bomb for the 1…2…3!

– Solo Sikoa plans to go for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Bo plans to get the lantern back Smackdown.

– Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. The Vision.

We begin with a brawl before Cody even gets to the ring! His theme hits, as he comes to make the save, but by sprinting to the ring, the crowd had to go acapella to get to the “Woah!” The faces stand tall in the ring, having sent the Vision to the outside, which sends us to commercial.

In the break, the referee tries to restore order, before the competitors finally agree to go to their corners. The bell rings with Sami Zayn starting off against Austin Theory, and Theory begins with the upper hand. A drop-down/leapfrog spot from both men, before Sami rocks Theory with a right. Another lockup, and Theory sends Sami to his corner, where Bronson Reed tags in and wears Sami down, tagging in Bron. Sami counters Bron from the second rope, and tags in Jey, who strikes Breakker in the corner with (I wanna call it a “Yeet Punch?”

Back from commercial, and Cody tags in, followed by Sami for a small piece of double team work to the arm of Bron. Sami returns the favour to Cody, double teaming again, but Bron gets the upper hand to prevent Cody tagging in Orton. Bron follows with a rapid paced clothesline, and tags Reed in, slamming Rhodes down. An elbow from Breakker gets a two count when Bronson covers Cody. Theory tags in and strikes Cody on the ground, and choking him in the ropes. He drags Cody back to his corner, and Reed tags back in, continuing to wear Cody down with stomps. In now comes Logan Paul, who continues the trend, following his assault with a gutwrench suplex. In comes Bron, who hits an Exploder on Cody. Cody flips out of a back suplex, but cannot get past Bron to tag in one of his partners, being sent towards the Vision instead, where Cody tries to fight the four off. However, Theory drags him out of the ring and slams Cody into the barricade to send us to commercial.

In the break, and we see a little back and forth between the two legal men, returning to the ring, where Theory gains control and targets Cody’s leg. Cody tries battling to his corner through a headlock, but Theory floors him with a suplex for a shallow two. Logan gets in and through a waist lock, commentary sell Cody’s “less than 100% ribs.” Cody rises, until Logan floors him with a Belly to Back mat slam, tagging Bronson Reed back in.

As we return to broadcast, Cody is trapped in the Vision’s corner, hit with two elbow drops from Reed, and a splash after he tags in Breakker, but the pin is broken by Jey and Sami. Logan tags back in, and Cody dodges a splash in the corner. Breakker tags in, but Cody counters a suplex, and continues to his corner. Theory tags in, but Cody dodges a knee drop, before Reed tags in and Cody dodges a senton splash! Cody FINALLY reaches his corner where he tags in Randy Orton, who cleans house and hits his draping DDT on Theory. As Orton sets up for the RKO, Logan blindsided him from behind, before Sami comes in and sends him out, with Bron sending Sami out, then Jey sending Bron out, then Jey, then Bronson and Cody. Amidst the confusion, Orton hits an RKO on Theory, but the pin is broken up by Logan.

Breakker hits a Gut Buster, and Cody emerges to clear him out with a Cross Rhodes, before Reed floors him with his massive frame. Sami and Bronson are the legal men it seems, and as Sami sets up for the Helluva Kick, McIntyre appears at ringside, drags Sami out of the ring and causes the disqualification.

As he goes for the kill, Jacob Fatu’s music hits, and Fatu takes the fight to McIntyre, sending him out the ring and following with a topé suicida! Cody follows to one of his own to Jacob, as Drew recovers and sends Cody into the steps. He is about to hit the Claymore on Cody in the ring, but is caught by surprise with a Helluva Kick.

As Sami goes to grab the WWE Championship belt, he is met by Cody doing the exact same thing. As the two potential challengers stare one another down, they are nailed with a Double Spear by Breakker to close the Go Home Smackdown 24 hours out from the Rumble.

Classic Smackdown main event, with all the bells and whistles, the official decision will be Team Sami winning by DQ.