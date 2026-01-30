Jake Doyle suffers torn triceps injury during Dynamite match

Jake Doyle, the artist formerly known as Jake Something in TNA, tore his triceps during his match on Dynamite this week.

Doyle was teaming with Mark Davis in their match against AEW Tag Team champions FTR and the incident happened when Doyle was on the receiving end of a DDT on the apron from Cash Wheeler and he hung on to the top rope a little longer than expected.

His tag team partner then took over the rest of the match as Doyle, who was heard telling Davis he’s injured, was not able to continue.

FTR eventually won the match and retained their titles after hitting the Shatter Machine finisher on Davis.