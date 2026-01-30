Hulk Hogan’s Florida mansion hits the market, WWE 2K26 screenshots

– Randy Orton, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman from WWE 2K26:

– Hulk Hogan’s longtime Florida mansion in Clearwater Beach is set to hit the market for just under $11 million, about six months after the wrestling legend’s passing. The 5,400-square-foot beachfront estate, which Hogan lived in since 2012, features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a massive primary suite with a private terrace and spa-style bath, luxury finishes throughout, a private elevator, and outdoor space with a heated pool and spa. The home — where Hogan suffered a medical emergency before his death in July 2025 — will be listed by his friend Martha Thorn with Coldwell Banker Realty.

(Source: TMZ)