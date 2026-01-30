Fans rally for Liv Morgan to win Women’s Royal Rumble match in Riyadh

Fans are showing strong support for Liv Morgan to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting her participation in every Women’s Rumble match and back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024. They cite her recent losses in three matches, including a tag team match on SmackDown, and note betting odds listing her as a favorite alongside Roman Reigns for their respective matches.

The campaign uses the hashtag #LivForTheRumble.