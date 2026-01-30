Deonna Purrazzo on Steve Maclin’s next chapter, Saraya posts training video

– Deonna Purrazzo took to X after Steve Maclin opened the fired briefcase on Impact last night:

The hardest worker, the humblest man.

Just shy of 5 years ago, you got a call you never expected to get. But with it came the opportunity to become everything you always wanted to be. And you DID.

You’ve always stayed true to yourself and your beliefs, and you give everything in every match to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

I know you’ll do the same in the next chapter. I can’t wait to stand by your side while you do it 🤍

– Saraya is training:

Feeling like my old self again pic.twitter.com/7UtgrXv2hr — SARAYA (@Saraya) January 30, 2026

The former WWE star Paige, now medically cleared, posted footage from Santino Bros Wrestling Academy showing her executing takedowns and moving fluidly on the mat. Her timing aligns perfectly with Saturday’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh, where the women’s match features stars like Rhea Ripley and Bayley, but leaves room for surprise entrants. While fans speculate about a return and reports note her availability after a convention rescheduling, some outlets dismiss the rumors as unconfirmed hype from a parody account.