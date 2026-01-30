Cody Rhodes praises Ric Flair’s legendary run in the 1992 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes praised Ric Flair’s legendary run in the 1992 Royal Rumble as his all-time favorite WWE Rumble moment, calling the match “one of the better Royal Rumbles there ever was” and emphasizing how high the stakes were since “Ric Flair not only wins the Royal Rumble but at that time wins the WWF Championship, the biggest prize in our game… on the line in the actual match.”

Rhodes pointed out how early Flair entered and the intensity he brought, noting “I think he comes in at number three” and as he made his way to the ring, “he’s gotta get through all the other men there.” He added that you could tell Flair was locked in, saying “you can see on his face he meant business and he goes the distance.” After winning, Rhodes recalled “a historic interview he does afterwards with Mean Gene Okerlund,” calling it “just a really special moment.” He closed by saying the 1992 Rumble is “still one of the greatest Royal Rumbles of all time” and his personal favorite — “Nature Boy going the distance.”

(Source: Get Up)