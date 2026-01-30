Bischoff pays tribute to AJ Styles, possible Royal Rumble spoiler, Kendal Grey thanks her fans

– Kendal Grey via her social media:

Thank you to the readers of Pro Wrestling Illustrated for voting me 2025 Rookie of the Year! So much gratitude. 2026, let’s work.

– Jacy Jayne has been pulled from this weekend’s NXT Live Events. All signs are pointing towards her being in The Royal Rumble.

– Eric Bischoff pays tribute to AJ Styles ahead of his possible retirement in WWE at the Royal Rumble (via X):

AJ is an amazing performer. Everyone recognizes that. What fans who don’t get to know him personally, is what a quality man he is. Faith, family, discipline. He’s never relinquished who he is or what’s most important. Whether he pursues his career out of the love of performing in front of a live audience, or he pursues the next chapter. Nothing but respect.