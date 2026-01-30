Becky Lynch celebrates 39th Birthday

The Irish superstar, born Rebecca Quin in Limerick, marked her 39th birthday on January 30 with an outpouring of love, including praise from husband Seth Rollins as the greatest mom, partner, and friend. She’s a seven-time world champion with iconic wins like the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania 35’s main event in her ‘Becky 2 Belts’ triumph, plus her recent Women’s Intercontinental title. Now entered in the Women’s Rumble match this weekend at King Abdullah Financial District Stadium, Lynch eyes her ‘final run’ under her current WWE contract after feeling burnt out in 2024.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! Another year of TREMENDOUS success!!! Historic WINS, Record breaking RATINGS/VIEWS, conquering TV, Movies, Radio and everything in between. What DIDN’T I do?! Many people are saying it’s the greatest YEAR ever! What did you expect from the GREATEST to EVER… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2026