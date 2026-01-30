1/29/26 TNA on AMC Recap

– The System opened the show with Eddie Edwards addressing recent backlash. He said everyone’s been asking why they betrayed their friends, then turned on his teammates—calling Moose a “selfish prick” and claiming JDC only joined The System to cling to his fading career. The segment ended with Alisha Edwards announcing that her contract is expiring and she’s leaving The System.

– Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed BDE, reminding him that last week Nic Nemeth brushed him off as just a fan. BDE admitted he’s nervous because people still see him as only a YouTuber, but he promised that tonight he’ll prove himself by defeating the former world champion.

– Nic Nemeth defeated BDE in a Back and Forth match.

– Mara Sade took out Ryan Nemeth.

– The TNA International Champ Channing Stacks Lorenzo defeated the Hometown Man Via Roll Up. During the match Arianna Grace stopped Stacks from using his title.

– Ash by Elegance is officially medically cleared to wrestle again. Léi Yǐng Lee steps up and says that Ash can get a shot at the belt anytime she wants it.

– Elijah defeats Jason Hotch. After the match the Order 4 numbers quickly overwhelm Elijah. Elijah is able get ahold of his guitar and sends the group scrambling.

– Backstage, Order 4 confronted Zayda alongside Mustafa Ali. Ali expressed frustration over Elijah constantly interfering in Order 4’s affairs. Zayda fired back, claiming she could take out Ali herself. Tasha Steelz then suddenly attacked Zayda from behind, prompting security to rush in. After the scuffle, Elijah arrived and helped Zayda back to her feet.

– Elayna Black gets a quick win over Ruthie Jay.

– Backstage, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys celebrated Jeff’s big win over Mustafa Ali last week. Matt praised Jeff for “killing it,” while Jeff said he felt endless possibilities in TNA. The Righteous then interrupted, with Vincent telling the Hardys they only won because The Righteous allowed them to be themselves. Vincent extended an offer for the Hardys to join them rather than fight them, adding that he didn’t need an answer tonight.

– Gia Miller interviewed the four Feast or Fired briefcase winners. Trey Miguel opened briefcase #4, earning a shot at the TNA International Championship. Eddie Edwards revealed briefcase #3, giving himself a TNA World Title opportunity. Steve Maclin’s briefcase #2 cost him his job, as he was the one who got fired. Finally, Eric Young never opened his case but later learned it contained an X-Division Title opportunity.

– In the parking lot, The System stood with TNA World Champion Mike Santana. Eddie Edwards told Santana that as a former two-time world champion, he knows everyone—including himself—wants what Santana has. Eddie reminded him that he holds a guaranteed World Title opportunity, meaning Santana has a huge target on his back. Santana calmly replied that he’s already beaten Eddie and the rest of The System before, and told Eddie he can cash in that briefcase whenever he wants.

– In the Main Event, Rich Swann defeated AJ Francis in a No Holds Barred Via FrogSplash onto chairs.