WWE News and Notes

– Becky Lynch announces she’s negotiating with WWE for the best possible number in the Royal Rumble:

BREAKING NEWS!!! Currently, my AMAZING lawyers are negotiating with WWE Brass for a reasonable yet fair Royal Rumble entry number! Due to the RECORD NUMBER of views my matches are getting lately, the still-pending lawsuits against PETTY PEARCE and CORRUPT CARR, and how much ESPN… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 29, 2026

– Friday’s Smackdown on USA Network drew a whopping 943K viewers. One of the all time lowest viewerships in the programs 25+ year history.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Cody Rhodes says jumping from AEW to WWE in 2022 was a gamble:

“I had to really weigh it out. Is this a mistake? They didn’t see it the first time. They saw a little of it, but they didn’t see it. Is this the biggest mistake ever? You think the first time leaving is the biggest mistake ever. Coming back, my fear was like, this could be the biggest gamble of all.

I had a good gig. Contrary to what you hear, and you guys know how the internet likes to internet, but I had a good gig. I had an executive job. I loved the Bullet Club guys, but evolving and moving myself forward, it was just a lot to weigh out. Had I gone out there and belly flopped in the pool, it wouldn’t have hurt WWE at all. It would have been, ‘See? He was little league all along.’”

(source: Six Feet Under)

– Santos Escobar is now slated for this weekend’s NXT live events, reports PWInsider. He is effectively replacing Grayson Waller, who is no longer working the loop.