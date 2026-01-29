Viewership for the January 19th episode of Raw on Netflix

The January 19 episode of Raw from Belfast, Northern Ireland managed to get back into the Netflix top 10 global chart, coming in at #9 with a total of 2,500,000 views. Last week’s show did not chart so its number is unknown for comparisons.

Raw had a total of 4,600,000 global viewing hours based on an edited episode of 1 hour and 46 minutes.

The show was in the top 10 charts in six different countries only, including Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, and United States.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996