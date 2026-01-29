Triple H says AJ Styles has been making a list of talent he wants to wrestle before he retires:

“AJ Styles has not made it a secret this year, ‘26, is going to be his last in-ring year. But he has a lot of goals and a lot of people, I know he’s with me every week making a list of people that he would want to face and that he wants to meet in the ring before he retires.

But as Gunther was disrespecting John Cena about doing the one thing he said he would never do which is quit or give up, Gunther made him do that in his final match. AJ Styles has taken offense to that. He put his career on the line against Gunther, saying that if he can’t beat him, if he can’t end this streak for Gunther, then he’s done.

I, for one, hope that that doesn’t happen. I hope AJ Styles continues because he’s an incredible talent. But if it does, what an unbelievable run he’s had.”

(source: UNSPORTSMANLIKE)