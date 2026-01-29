Tommaso Ciampa admits he had been considering leaving WWE for a while

Tommaso Ciampa admitted he had been considering leaving WWE for a while, saying, “It’s something I’ve been leaning towards for quite some time” and explaining, “I don’t know that I can say there’s one sole factor that led to it or caused it. I think it’s one of those things when your contract is coming to an end, you naturally have discussions.”

Looking back on his career, he reflected, “If I wrestled in the 90s, I’d wanna be a part of ECW… Early 2000s, you wanna be a part of Ring of Honor. I was lucky I got to do that a little bit. 2010s, I think for me at least, I wanted to be part of NXT Black and Gold.” On choosing AEW, he said, “When I looked at the landscape of professional wrestling in the 2020s… the answer was AEW, man. That’s what I want to be a part of.”

Ciampa also talked about his growth since 2018, stating, “For a long time, I had to listen to people tell me — more so online, that 2018 was prime Ciampa. I’m a hundred times better now than I was then. That was absolutely nothing.” He emphasized his improvements: “I’m physically better. I’m mentally sharper. My storytelling, my psychology is on a whole different level than it was back then.” Finally, he promised fans an unforgettable debut, saying, “What people are about to see [in AEW] is going to blow their minds. It’s going to shock the world, because I finally have a shot to find out if I’m as good as I think I am.”

(Source: SI)