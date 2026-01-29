Saudi Arabian power lifter and arm wrestler Fahad Sahli signs with WWE

In a post on X, Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, announced that WWE has signed Fahad Sahli to a contract.

“Our guy that we support in WWE, Fahad Sahli… May Allah grant you success, and I’ve been your fan from now on,” Alalshikh wrote.

Sahli, who is now using the WWE trademarked name Fahd Tuwaiq, is a Saudi power lifter and arm wrestler and is already training at the WWE Performance Center.

“I want to change the world. And WWE will be my stage to do it,” he said in the accompanying video. “I want to make my country proud and I will do so in WWE.”

