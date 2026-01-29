PWI 2025 Awards Crown Cody Rhodes Wrestler of the Year Again

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Spring 2026 issue reveals reader-voted 2025 Achievement Awards, with Cody Rhodes winning Wrestler of the Year and Match of the Year for his SummerSlam bout against John Cena. Mercedes Varnado takes Woman of the Year, Toni Storm earns Most Popular Wrestler, and Shotzi makes history as the first woman to claim Independent Wrestler of the Year after grinding on the indies post-WWE. The issue features four covers starring these women—three of them—plus recaps of top matches, title changes, and unseen photos, available digitally now and in print February 17.

