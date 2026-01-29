NXT Live Results / Knoxville, Tn / Thu Jan 29, 2026

The Complete Results from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angleo Dawkins defeat Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey
- Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic
- Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Thea Hail and Sirena Linton
- Ricky Saints defeats Tony D’Angelo via DQ
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Triple-Threat: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley and Zaria
- Elio LaFleur defeats Cutler James (with The Dark State)
- The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox (with Cutler James) defeats Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Tavion Heights
- Main Event: NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page and Santos Escobar defeat El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr and Shiloh Hill
