NXT Live Results / Knoxville, Tn / Thu Jan 29, 2026

The Complete Results from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angleo Dawkins defeat Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey
  2. Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic
  3. Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Thea Hail and Sirena Linton
  4. Ricky Saints defeats Tony D’Angelo via DQ
  5. NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Triple-Threat: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley and Zaria
  6. Elio LaFleur defeats Cutler James (with The Dark State)
  7. The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox (with Cutler James) defeats Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Tavion Heights
  8. Main Event: NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page and Santos Escobar defeat El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr and Shiloh Hill

