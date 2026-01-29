Notes on Liv Morgan, Bear Bronson, and Stephanie McMahon

– Liv Morgan surged to favorite status at 6/4 odds on Betfair for the Women’s Royal Rumble at WWE’s January 31 event in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District Stadium. Her momentum built after Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, where she confronted a fan mocking Roxanne Perez, leading to an on-camera apology by Monday’s Raw. After eight Rumble appearances with deep runs but no victory—including an 8-second elimination in 2019—fans now rally behind her shot at main-event glory ahead of WrestleMania.

Updated order:

– Liv Morgan

– Bianca Belair

– Tiffany Stratton

– Rhea Ripley

– Jordynne Grace

– Roxanne Perez, AJ Lee

– IYO SKY, Lash Legend

– Chelsea Green

– Charlotte Flair

– Asuka, Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss

– Stephanie McMahon posted:

These are some of my favorite moments! Always love goofing with you @trishstratuscom ! And nothing tops the lyrical lessons from Princess Peaches (@EGxo )!!! 🤣🤣🤣

Don’t miss a particularly raunchy episode of #whatsyourstory OUT NOW wherever you get your pods. @WWE @Fanatics… pic.twitter.com/xxTs7Fzp0h — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 29, 2026

– Bear Bronson has officially signed with TNA.