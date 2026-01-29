Notes on Liv Morgan, Bear Bronson, and Stephanie McMahon

Liv Morgan surged to favorite status at 6/4 odds on Betfair for the Women’s Royal Rumble at WWE’s January 31 event in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District Stadium. Her momentum built after Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, where she confronted a fan mocking Roxanne Perez, leading to an on-camera apology by Monday’s Raw. After eight Rumble appearances with deep runs but no victory—including an 8-second elimination in 2019—fans now rally behind her shot at main-event glory ahead of WrestleMania.

Updated order:

– Liv Morgan
Bianca Belair
Tiffany Stratton
Rhea Ripley
Jordynne Grace
– Roxanne Perez, AJ Lee
IYO SKY, Lash Legend
Chelsea Green
Charlotte Flair
Asuka, Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss

– Bear Bronson has officially signed with TNA.

