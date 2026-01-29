Notes on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

– Becky Lynch (via the Viall Files) says she hates her name:

“I’m a big fan of a moniker because I hate my name. I love Rebecca Quin, Rebecca Quin rocks, what a great name. Becky Lynch. Lynch. It doesn’t roll off the tongue, you know?

“Unlike Colby over here, I was way more often on the chopping block, so I came up with names I thought were super cool, and then they kept saying no, and eventually they just got a combination of Becky and an Irish name, and Lynch was one of the ones they approved, and I kind of wanted to keep a bit of my own name so it’s less confusing than ‘Seth & Colby’. At least, whenever the time comes, that I’m done I can still be Rebecca, Becky.

“And then Lynch, I didn’t feel like I could push back, so I was just like ‘ok, that’ll be it’.”

– Seth Rollins poked fun at how casually Brock Lesnar announced his entry into the 2026 Royal Rumble, saying it was “the most Brock Lesnar way I’ve ever seen to announce your entry into the Royal Rumble.” He joked that Lesnar didn’t even bother showing up, adding that he “didn’t want to show up for work” and “didn’t want to leave the farm in Saskatchewan,” so he simply “calls into McAfee and says ‘I’m in.’”

Rollins also joked about Lesnar’s travel plans and chances of winning, saying “now he’s gonna get a jet to Saudi Arabia” and that he’s “gonna have a good shot at winning the Royal Rumble.”

(Source: Get Up)