MJF burns Brody King with Nazi jab on AEW Dynamite (video)

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, champion MJF tried recruiting Brody King from House of Black, but the exchange turned into a heated challenge for next week’s World Championship Eliminator in Las Vegas. A win sends King to a title shot at AEW Grand Slam Australia in March. The sharp promo drew laughs, shares, and some debate over its edge, setting up a clash between MJF’s mic skills and King’s raw power.

