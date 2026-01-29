MJF addresses the idea of wrestling “tribalism”

MJF addressed the idea of wrestling “tribalism” by emphasizing that the top stars are lifelong fans and students of the business, not rivals across company lines. He said to truly succeed long-term, “you have to be a fan… you have to be a student of the game… you have to love this sh*t… you have to be passionate about it to an OCD level.” He highlighted how much wrestling he’s studied, adding “the amount of tape study I’ve done in my life is unhinged,” and that this obsession is “how I become MJF… how I become a household name when I’ve never been in the ‘big promotion.’”

Talking about wrestlers moving between companies, MJF explained that big names aren’t driven by bitterness. He said of Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes, “these guys aren’t turning around and saying ‘F that other company.’ They’re not in real life… they’re just looking for a place to hang their hat.”

He also noted that everyone views wrestling differently, saying “everybody’s different. Everybody looks at professional wrestling different,” with some thinking “I love professional wrestling, but I love money more,” while others focus on “the creative side of things and feeling free as both an entertainer, an artist, and as a professional athlete.”

MJF closed with a strong message dismissing any real tension between locker rooms, stating plainly, “there’s no bad blood between the boys in the companies. It just doesn’t exist.”

(Source: Rolling Stone)